Would You Try This Bizarre Food Combination of 'Dabeli Fondue'?

The internet is a treasure trove for food enthusiasts–more so if they are into unique, cross-cultural food items that mix the best of two worlds. From Chinese flavours incorporated into pizza to butter chicken ice cream that has been doing the rounds on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, there’s a weird food combination of every degree imaginable. Recently, a Swiss version of a Gujarati snack called ‘Dabeli’ has garnered attention, much to the dismay of food purists across the world. Shared on Twitter by a user Kunal Sawardekar, the ‘dabeli fondue’ is a fusion dish that shows what seems to be a potato curry mix in place of melted cheese. It was served alongside bits of crisp bread.

In a tongue-in-cheek caption, Sawardekar wrote: “Switzerland: Neutrality is a core element of our foreign policy – we haven’t been at war with another country since 1815. India: Let us test your commitment to that principle.” Take a look at the video here.

Dabeli, a traditional Gujarati snack is believed to have originated in the Kutch region. It can be described as spicy, crunchy on the outside, and soft on the inside potato filling which is deep-fried in a chickpea flour batter. It is then served inside two soft pav or buns and is usually enjoyed as a quick snack. Its more popular counterpart–the Vada Pav–is also an extremely loved snack across Maharashtra.

In comparison, a classic cheese fondue is believed to have its roots in Switzerland. It is a dish that is essentially a pot full of melted cheese and is best enjoyed by pairing the cheese with various accompaniments such as crackers, breadsticks, pieces of meat (only in non-traditional cases), and several other options. The cheese is kept at an optimal melting temperature by the use of a portable burner that keeps the fondue warm.

Netizens couldn’t keep their calm over the picture shared by Sawardekar of a ‘dabeli fondue.’ One user commented: “And some more Gujju talent!” while another user wrote: “This is next level! I’ve seen Pav Bhaji fondue and Daal Makhni fondue.”

