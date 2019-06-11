Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Would You Want Valak at Your Birthday Bash? This Girl Just Had a Party Inspired by 'The Nun'

The little girl celebrated her birthday with a party inspired by the 2018 horror film “The Nun”, an installment within the popular “Conjuring” universe.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 11, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Would You Want Valak at Your Birthday Bash? This Girl Just Had a Party Inspired by 'The Nun'
The little girl celebrated her birthday with a party inspired by the 2018 horror film “The Nun”, an installment within the popular “Conjuring” universe.
Loading...
A three-year-old Mexican girl has gone viral for her horror movie-inspired birthday party.

Lucia celebrated her birthday in Monterrey, Mexico, on Monday, with a party inspired by the 2018 horror film “The Nun”, an installment within the popular “Conjuring” universe, Fox 11 reported.
The Nun-themed birthday party included a piñata designed to resemble the Nun, a horror-themed cake, and Lucia dressing up like the demonic character. Her cousin, Andrea, shared some pictures on Twitter and the post has since gone viral on the social media site with over half a million retweets and likes.

“So it was my cousins 3rd birthday and instead of having a normal theme she chose this,” she wrote.




In another tweet, Andrea said the three-year-old girl’s friends were also present on the occasion.

“And if anyone was wondering yes her friends also participated in the theme,” she wrote.




And guess who liked the theme? Valak herself. Lucia received a birthday wish from none other than Bonnie Aarons, the star who plays the titular character in The Nun.




The little girl’s parents were “very supportive on her wanting this theme, especially because Lucia was very persistent,” Villarreal told My San Antonio in an interview. “They had to go out of their way to make the pinata and cake special for the occasion because as you can imagine, you those aren’t popular requests.”
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram