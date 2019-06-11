Would You Want Valak at Your Birthday Bash? This Girl Just Had a Party Inspired by 'The Nun'

So it was my cousins 3rd birthday and instead of having a normal theme she chose this pic.twitter.com/U3FYpeGKTM — ANDREA (@dreeaaxo_) June 5, 2019

And if anyone was wondering yes her friends also participated in the theme pic.twitter.com/DDBnU2Qfmg — ANDREA (@dreeaaxo_) June 5, 2019

Happy Birthday Lucia!!! HAPPY EVERY DAY!!♥️♥️♥️😘😘😘 — Bonnie Aarons (@bonnieaarons1) June 6, 2019

A three-year-old Mexican girl has gone viral for her horror movie-inspired birthday party.Lucia celebrated her birthday in Monterrey, Mexico, on Monday, with a party inspired by the 2018 horror film “The Nun”, an installment within the popular “Conjuring” universe, Fox 11 reported.The Nun-themed birthday party included a piñata designed to resemble the Nun, a horror-themed cake, and Lucia dressing up like the demonic character. Her cousin, Andrea, shared some pictures on Twitter and the post has since gone viral on the social media site with over half a million retweets and likes.“So it was my cousins 3rd birthday and instead of having a normal theme she chose this,” she wrote.In another tweet, Andrea said the three-year-old girl’s friends were also present on the occasion.“And if anyone was wondering yes her friends also participated in the theme,” she wrote.And guess who liked the theme? Valak herself. Lucia received a birthday wish from none other than Bonnie Aarons, the star who plays the titular character in The Nun.The little girl’s parents were “very supportive on her wanting this theme, especially because Lucia was very persistent,” Villarreal told My San Antonio in an interview. “They had to go out of their way to make the pinata and cake special for the occasion because as you can imagine, you those aren’t popular requests.”