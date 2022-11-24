'Wrong to Expect Your Spouse to Work?' Here's How Redditors Responded to a Man's Rant Online

Earlier, it was a big stereotype for a woman to be able to work after marriage. However, with evolving times, things have changed. In most cases now, women usually work after marriage as well and they also take care of the families. Taking to Reddit, a person asked if it is right for his spouse to start working. In the post, he mentioned that he has been in a relationship with this girl for 6 years. Initially, she was very ambitious and passionate but her family wasn’t supportive of her and she gave in to them by choosing not to pursue things she wanted. “Since the last 2 years, I feel our expectations are mismatching. She has changed and is not ambitious and passionate about things as she was before. She has also become more conservative and traditional and wants to be a stay-at-home wife after marriage, our level of communication has also gone down the drain because at times we both feel that we don’t understand each other anymore," he mentioned.

He further mentioned how he feels uneasy and does not feel like he earns enough to have a nice lifestyle for a complete family. “I love her and I’ve explained it all to her. She says that she understands my predicament but she still won’t work because she doesn’t want to learn new things and go out of her comfort zone," he wrote.

Seeking advice from netizens, he mentioned how they both have told the parents about each other and right now he only has a few days to decide if he wants to get married or not. Here is the post:

Since uploaded, the post has gone viral and garnered several reactions. Many explained to the guy his choices and the consequences. “You should not. I’m sorry. Very soon you’ll be drowning in bills and resentments. It’s just not worth it," commented a Reddit user.

Another person wrote, “Nothing wrong in expecting and when she sends signals that she doesn’t want to work, trust her. I have been in your place. Mine resigned just before our wedding. Used decorating marital home as the excuse. Since then it has been the constant story of my life. No ambition or passion. It was as if all she wanted was a bill payer."

One person commented, “Try approaching in a way that feels empowering to her. Like it’ll allow her to be financially independent. And if you’re cool enough with each other: tell her she’ll have the independence of kicking your butt if ya turned out be an imbecile."

What do you feel about the same?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here