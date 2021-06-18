Indian Cricket Fans Pray to Rain Gods With Memes as WTC Final Weather Forecast Dampens Spirits

The day has finally arrived. It’s June 18 and time for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The two teams that will have a faceoff are India and New Zealand. The venue for the five-day summit clash is the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. With the top teams awaiting the big challenge, the stakes are high and so is the excitement among the fans for the much-anticipated contest. However, there’s a problem: rains.

The interest around the weather forecast among fans for Southampton is sky high and understandably so. Will the Test finals be wiped out? Will the fans have to wait for action?

Day 1: June 18

Dark clouds are expected in the sky on the first day of the WTC final. The temperature is expected to hover between 11 and 16 degree Celsius. A couple of passing showers and thunderstorms are expected. A few overs in the day’s play will be affected by the weather.

With the rains and thunderstorms expected on Day 1, fans are worried and they have taken to memes to do away with their dampening spirits.

Amrita Rao Ronaldo Jal lijiye Rain Gods in UK — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 18, 2021

It has been raining since the last few days in Southampton ! Day 1 of WTC Final expected to he washout! #INDvsNZ #WorldTestChampionship #WTCFinal2021 #June18#ICCWTCFinal #WTCFinal Mean While Rain : pic.twitter.com/0lUsav1CGl — Aryan (@aryn_vrm) June 18, 2021

Everyone getting Over excited & hyping #WTCFinal *Me who have curbed my enthusiasm knowing rain's gonna be around the corner and Draw is on the card 😁😂 pic.twitter.com/xGHtNI5dlk— Scribbled Heart (@OmkarHazare1) June 18, 2021

Me waiting for stopping the rain in Southampton #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/A9PfO8PUpi— Tarun Jain (@Tarunjain777) June 18, 2021

I know its a silly one but goes with the situation right now soo 😂😂 -Rain rain go away ..#WTCFinal #rain #NZvIND #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/lcz0vRJMZJ— Nemi_gulati (@NemiGulati) June 18, 2021

You can catch the weather report for the rest of the days here.

