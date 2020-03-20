Wuhan Buildings Light up to Encourage Medical Staff as China Reports No Fresh COVID-19 Cases

China on Thursday has achieved a remarkable feat as it reported no new locally transmitted case of coronavirus for a second day. It found 39 new cases but those were all imported from overseas.

In order to cheer doctors and medical staff and celebrate the achievement, buildings in Wuhan lit up on March 19 with cheerful slogans. Wuhan is a city in China where COVID-19 first emanated in December last year.

The images of lit up buildings were shared by Xinhua, official state-run press agency of China.

In one of the pictures, Guishan TV Tower can be seen illuminated with encouraging slogan for doctors.

Another picture shows a bridge lighten up with slogans reading "Come on, Wuhan", "Come on, Hubei" and "Come on, China" in Wuhan.

A theatre in the city was also lit up with similar joyful slogans.





After coronavirus cases started skyrocketing in Wuhan, Chinese government ordered complete lockdown of the city which has a population of around 11 million. Few days after this move, the government placed over 40 million other people in the rest of Hubei province under strict quarantine.