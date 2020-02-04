Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Wuhan Doctors Deliver Baby in Hazmat Suits as Both Parents Suspected of Coronavirus

The newborn's father has been confirmed with a case of coronavirus while the mother is suspected of the same.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2020, 7:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Wuhan Doctors Deliver Baby in Hazmat Suits as Both Parents Suspected of Coronavirus
Image for representation | Credit: Reuters

Amid intense fear and frenzy kicked up by the deadly coronavirus epidemic that has killed over 400 people already, a baby boy was born in the quarantined section of Wuhan with medics delivering the baby in hazmat suits.

The boy was born on Saturday at Wuhan Union Hospital in the Chinese city which is believed to be the genesis of the deadly outbreak. Doctors and medical professionals who delivered the baby wore protective glasses and hazmat suits to defend themselves against getting infected.

The newborn's father has been confirmed with a case of coronavirus while the mother is suspected of the same.

the isolation unit of Wuhan hospital in the quarantined province of Hubei has been designated as the national delivery venue for pregnant women with confirmed or suspected coronavirus infections.

Images shared by the hospital show a healthy child with parents and the team of medics that delivered the baby.

By Tuesday, the death toll from coronavirus had risen to 420 with the Chinese government confirming 20,438 cases of the infection. The latter number has officially surpassed that of SARS epidemic.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp