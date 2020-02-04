Wuhan Doctors Deliver Baby in Hazmat Suits as Both Parents Suspected of Coronavirus

Amid intense fear and frenzy kicked up by the deadly coronavirus epidemic that has killed over 400 people already, a baby boy was born in the quarantined section of Wuhan with medics delivering the baby in hazmat suits.

The boy was born on Saturday at Wuhan Union Hospital in the Chinese city which is believed to be the genesis of the deadly outbreak. Doctors and medical professionals who delivered the baby wore protective glasses and hazmat suits to defend themselves against getting infected.

The newborn's father has been confirmed with a case of coronavirus while the mother is suspected of the same.

the isolation unit of Wuhan hospital in the quarantined province of Hubei has been designated as the national delivery venue for pregnant women with confirmed or suspected coronavirus infections.

Images shared by the hospital show a healthy child with parents and the team of medics that delivered the baby.

The baby boy has been born in the centre of a quarantine zone after his parents were diagnosed with Coronavirus. — LADbible (@ladbible) February 3, 2020

By Tuesday, the death toll from coronavirus had risen to 420 with the Chinese government confirming 20,438 cases of the infection. The latter number has officially surpassed that of SARS epidemic.

