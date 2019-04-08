LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
4-min read

WWE Fans Chant 'You S*ck' After Kurt Angle Loses His Farewell Match at WrestleMania 35

Kurt Angle bid farewell to his illustrious professional wrestling career at WWE WrestleMania 35 on a bitter note after he lost the final battle to Baron Corbin at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 8, 2019, 2:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
WWE Fans Chant 'You S*ck' After Kurt Angle Loses His Farewell Match at WrestleMania 35
Image tweeted by @WrestleMania / WWE | Twitter.
Loading...
Thank you, Kurt.

Kurt Angle bid farewell to his illustrious professional wrestling career at WWE WrestleMania 35 on a bitter note. The Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist lost his final battle to Baron Corbin at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.

The champ that he's always been, Angle was unfazed by the defeat and said, “For the past 20 years, I have had the time of my life. In addition to tonight, right here in front of all of you. I want to thank each and every one of you.”

Angle then asked the fans to chant "you s*ck" for one last time for the two words have epitomized his career.

For the non-wrestling fans, Angle has, for almost two decades, been greeted with "you s*ck" chants every time he walked out to the ring.







Loyal fans abided by his simple request.






















That gets you right in the feels.










Angle's farewell left many fans teary-eyed and #ThankYouKurt soon began trending on Twitter.













While it is a tradition of sorts to have a retiring wrestler lose in their final match, Angle's defeat at the WrestleMania 35 wasn't an expected one and many believed that "Kurt deserved better."














Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram