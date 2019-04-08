WWE Fans Chant 'You S*ck' After Kurt Angle Loses His Farewell Match at WrestleMania 35

Thanks for so many memorable moments, Kurt. You were a staple in my wrestling for so long. #ThankYouKurt #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/v13eVwmKmA — Smark to Death Podcast (@smarktodeath) April 8, 2019

Kurt Angle: "For the past 20 years, I have had the time of my life...and I want to thank each and every one of them."



And he asked the fans to say "You suck!" one last time, because they're the two words that epitomize his career #ThankYouKurt — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) April 8, 2019

People emotionally, tearfully chanting "You suck!" is an only in wrestling moment.



But seriously, enjoy your retirement, Kurt. Quite a career, to say the least. #WrestleMania — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) April 8, 2019

It’s really difficult to explain this to non-wrestling fans, but these 80,000 people chanting “YOU SUCK” are actually paying the ultimate respect to Kurt Angle as he makes his way down the aisle for his farewell match. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/GHCxHscKb7 — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) April 8, 2019

One last YOU SUCK for the road. Kurt Angle top 5 forever. pic.twitter.com/PVlF3ZxmVf — Luis Paez-Pumar (@lppny) April 8, 2019

Not one cheer in the house with Baron Corbin winning over Kurt Angle pic.twitter.com/Xwmu2T8r0X — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) April 8, 2019

Well, that's a bummer. Outcome not unexpected but the way it came out was a little anti-climatic for arguably the most naturally gifted professional wrestler of all-time #WrestleMania — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) April 8, 2019

The man EPITOMIZES greatness.@RealKurtAngle has competed in a @WWE ring for the last time, and what a career it has been! #WrestleMania #ThankYouKurt pic.twitter.com/01tjlrLz2o — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019

A heartbreaking moment tonight Kurt Angle’s final match is a Loss... but he will always be great! @SammyMaggio pic.twitter.com/2QtowAunhF — CJ Orndorff (@FalconsCJ) April 8, 2019

The "you never sucked" poster what a LEGEND https://t.co/On9J4yncgC — Maribel Molina (@marimolina385) April 8, 2019

First time I met him, I was so intimidated to introduce myself to Kurt Angle, simply because of how much I admired him and his work and the aura he commands.



One of the most genuine people I’ve met in this business. #Wrestlemania #ThankYouKurt — Courtney Rush (@Rushlemania) April 8, 2019

Farewell @RealKurtAngle. You’ll forever be one of my favorites. Thanks for the memories. #WrestleMania — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) April 8, 2019

I'm happy to see Kurt Angle retire on his own terms and with his health. Some wrestlers aren't as fortunate, as it's an unforgiving business. Congratulations on a decorated career, @RealKurtAngle! #OhItsTrue #ItsDamnTrue #WrestleMania — (@NXTFanNation) April 8, 2019

Kurt Angle leaves behind a career of success.



Thanks for the memories Kurt, there'll never be another like you...#WrestleMania #WM35 pic.twitter.com/3Svarzt3LV — WWE Critics (@WWECritics) April 8, 2019

I know it's tradition for a wrestler to lose their last match but Kurt Angle really deserved better than this. Kurt was a once in a lifetime wrestler, who gave us so many memorable moments, one of the greatest of all time... #AngleVsCorbin #KurtAngle #ThankYouKurt #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/649pNEhQiw — Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph) April 8, 2019

Was hoping Cena would’ve came out to offer Angle a PROPER final match.. ‍♂️ — ItzRyda (@ItzRydaa) April 8, 2019

Horrible decision unless he somehow continues — Ryan Wilmotte (@RynoRage34) April 8, 2019

Worse send off at mania that I can remember — Kevin (@micromuscle89) April 8, 2019

Disappointed with the send off... Kurt deserved better... — Eddie Melendez (@emtfilms) April 8, 2019