WWE Fans Chant 'You S*ck' After Kurt Angle Loses His Farewell Match at WrestleMania 35

Kurt Angle bid farewell to his illustrious professional wrestling career at WWE WrestleMania 35 on a bitter note. The Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist lost his final battle to Baron Corbin at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.
The champ that he's always been, Angle was unfazed by the defeat and said, “For the past 20 years, I have had the time of my life. In addition to tonight, right here in front of all of you. I want to thank each and every one of you.”
Angle then asked the fans to chant "you s*ck" for one last time for the two words have epitomized his career.
For the non-wrestling fans, Angle has, for almost two decades, been greeted with "you s*ck" chants every time he walked out to the ring.
Thanks for so many memorable moments, Kurt. You were a staple in my wrestling for so long. #ThankYouKurt #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/v13eVwmKmA— Smark to Death Podcast (@smarktodeath) April 8, 2019
Loyal fans abided by his simple request.
Kurt Angle: "For the past 20 years, I have had the time of my life...and I want to thank each and every one of them."— Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) April 8, 2019
And he asked the fans to say "You suck!" one last time, because they're the two words that epitomize his career #ThankYouKurt
People emotionally, tearfully chanting "You suck!" is an only in wrestling moment.— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) April 8, 2019
But seriously, enjoy your retirement, Kurt. Quite a career, to say the least. #WrestleMania
It’s really difficult to explain this to non-wrestling fans, but these 80,000 people chanting “YOU SUCK” are actually paying the ultimate respect to Kurt Angle as he makes his way down the aisle for his farewell match. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/GHCxHscKb7— Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) April 8, 2019
One last YOU SUCK for the road. Kurt Angle top 5 forever. pic.twitter.com/PVlF3ZxmVf— Luis Paez-Pumar (@lppny) April 8, 2019
Not one cheer in the house with Baron Corbin winning over Kurt Angle pic.twitter.com/Xwmu2T8r0X— SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) April 8, 2019
Well, that's a bummer. Outcome not unexpected but the way it came out was a little anti-climatic for arguably the most naturally gifted professional wrestler of all-time #WrestleMania— José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) April 8, 2019
The man EPITOMIZES greatness.@RealKurtAngle has competed in a @WWE ring for the last time, and what a career it has been! #WrestleMania #ThankYouKurt pic.twitter.com/01tjlrLz2o— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
That gets you right in the feels.
A heartbreaking moment tonight Kurt Angle’s final match is a Loss... but he will always be great! @SammyMaggio pic.twitter.com/2QtowAunhF— CJ Orndorff (@FalconsCJ) April 8, 2019
#WresteMania #ThankYouKurt pic.twitter.com/2R37P8OUCA— بطي 2017 (@_vintage11) April 8, 2019
The "you never sucked" poster what a LEGEND https://t.co/On9J4yncgC— Maribel Molina (@marimolina385) April 8, 2019
Angle's farewell left many fans teary-eyed and #ThankYouKurt soon began trending on Twitter.
First time I met him, I was so intimidated to introduce myself to Kurt Angle, simply because of how much I admired him and his work and the aura he commands.— Courtney Rush (@Rushlemania) April 8, 2019
One of the most genuine people I’ve met in this business. #Wrestlemania #ThankYouKurt
Farewell @RealKurtAngle. You’ll forever be one of my favorites. Thanks for the memories. #WrestleMania— Chris Walder (@WalderSports) April 8, 2019
I'm happy to see Kurt Angle retire on his own terms and with his health. Some wrestlers aren't as fortunate, as it's an unforgiving business. Congratulations on a decorated career, @RealKurtAngle! #OhItsTrue #ItsDamnTrue #WrestleMania— (@NXTFanNation) April 8, 2019
Kurt Angle leaves behind a career of success.— WWE Critics (@WWECritics) April 8, 2019
Thanks for the memories Kurt, there'll never be another like you...#WrestleMania #WM35 pic.twitter.com/3Svarzt3LV
While it is a tradition of sorts to have a retiring wrestler lose in their final match, Angle's defeat at the WrestleMania 35 wasn't an expected one and many believed that "Kurt deserved better."
I know it's tradition for a wrestler to lose their last match but Kurt Angle really deserved better than this. Kurt was a once in a lifetime wrestler, who gave us so many memorable moments, one of the greatest of all time... #AngleVsCorbin #KurtAngle #ThankYouKurt #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/649pNEhQiw— Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph) April 8, 2019
Was hoping Cena would’ve came out to offer Angle a PROPER final match.. ♂️— ItzRyda (@ItzRydaa) April 8, 2019
Horrible decision unless he somehow continues— Ryan Wilmotte (@RynoRage34) April 8, 2019
Worse send off at mania that I can remember— Kevin (@micromuscle89) April 8, 2019
Disappointed with the send off... Kurt deserved better...— Eddie Melendez (@emtfilms) April 8, 2019
