WWE Star John Cena Meets Kohli Ahead of World Cup Semi-Finals But You Can't See Him
Wrestler John Cena has come forward in support of Kohli's Team India ahead of the semi-final clash against New Zealand on Tuesday.
Image credits: John Cena / Instagram & official Facebook page.
John Cena's Instagram account has a separate fanbase.
The 16-time WWE world champion has a very puzzling Instagram account with a bio that compliments his uploads accurately.
"Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy," it reads.
But that doesn't take away the love the wrestler has for Indians.
The latest desi to feature in Cena's bizarre album happens to be Team India skipper Virat Kohli. Interestingly, his post comes only a day ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final clash between Kohli's men versus New Zealand on Tuesday in Manchester.
The photo shows a happy Kohli shaking hands with Cena. Don't believe us?
Here you go:
Yep, you can't see him. He's John Cena after all. Duh.
Netizens, especially Indian cricket fans, were quick to spot Cena's joke and they were glad that the superstar wrestler was backing Team India in the ongoing World Cup in England.
Fun fact: This isn't the first time Cena has shared a Kohli photo. Back in 2016, the professional wrestler had shared the Indian cricketer's portrait a couple of months after ICC T20 World Cup's commencement.
Strangely enough, Kohli isn't the only Indian to take up space on Cena's glorious Instagram account.
The randomness continues...
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019 Was Woke and Here's Why: Inclusion of Women-Led Policies to Robotics
-
Sunday 07 July , 2019
The Earth Is Heating Up, And Little You Do Can Change That
-
Wednesday 03 July , 2019
Charulata Patel | Meet The Fan Who Has Floored Anand Mahindra & Virat Kohli
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Enjoys a Day Out With Anushka Sharma Ahead of India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-final
- Deepika Padukone Shares Ranveer Singh's Rainbow Birthday Cake, Fans Applaud for Supporting Pride Month
- Hyundai Venue Almost Equals Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in June 2019 Car Sales
- Kendall Jenner Completing Hailey Baldwin's Bottle Cap Challenge While Jet Skiing is Unmissable
- Yuvraj Singh Adds New Dimension to Bottle Cap Challenge
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s