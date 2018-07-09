GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
WWE Star John Cena is Taking Life Lessons From Shah Rukh Khan. Here's Proof.

This time, you Khan actually 'see' him inspired.

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:July 9, 2018, 5:01 PM IST
WWE Star John Cena is Taking Life Lessons From Shah Rukh Khan. Here's Proof.
Image credits: Reuters / John Cena - Facebook
Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the wittiest and well-read Bollywood stars, but he has managed to inspire none other than WWE superstar John Cena, who took to Twitter to share an inspirational quote from his Ted talk.

Khan, who became the first Indian actor to speak at TED Talks last year, spoke about himself, social media, and humanity in general -- all laced with the usual humour and motivational quotes.

One such quote that stood out for the WWE star Cena was -- "Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous... Whatever helps you survive is perhaps the oldest and simplest emotion known to mankind. And that is love."

Taking to Twitter, Cena posted the quote by the actor.




Responding to this, Khan thanked Cena for spreading the goodness and further wrote, "It’s important to inspire so many kids who look up to u as their hero."




This isn't the first time the two stars have interacted on the microblogging site.

Last year, Cena had shared Khan's Ted Talk and wrote, "This was randomly put up in a small article by @theCHIVE very glad i stumbled across it"




Khan thanked the WWE superstar for taking out time to "See" it. Lol.




Cena showed his respect for the star and wrote, "You as well sir. Your perspective on life is one I strive to attain, that, and being visible of course. #Cyberspaceghost"




Fun Fact: John Cena is also obsessed with Indian cricketers.

Last year, a day after Indian fans witnessed the WWE live event in Delhi, Cena had quoted batting great Rahul Dravid on his Instagram account. The inspirational quote read, “You don’t play for revenge, you play for respect and pride.”

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on



With no caption or context, Cena had also shared a photo of the Haryana Hurrican Kapil Dev.

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on

