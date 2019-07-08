Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

WWE Star John Cena Meets Kohli Ahead of World Cup Semi-Finals But You Can't See Him

Wrestler John Cena has come forward in support of Kohli's Team India ahead of the semi-final clash against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
WWE Star John Cena Meets Kohli Ahead of World Cup Semi-Finals But You Can't See Him
Image credits: John Cena / Instagram & official Facebook page.
John Cena's Instagram account has a separate fanbase.

The 16-time WWE world champion has a very puzzling Instagram account with a bio that compliments his uploads accurately.

"Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy," it reads.

But that doesn't take away the love the wrestler has for Indians.

The latest desi to feature in Cena's bizarre album happens to be Team India skipper Virat Kohli. Interestingly, his post comes only a day ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final clash between Kohli's men versus New Zealand on Tuesday in Manchester.

The photo shows a happy Kohli shaking hands with Cena. Don't believe us?

Here you go:

Yep, you can't see him. He's John Cena after all. Duh.

Netizens, especially Indian cricket fans, were quick to spot Cena's joke and they were glad that the superstar wrestler was backing Team India in the ongoing World Cup in England.

cena

cena 1

cena 2

cena 3

Fun fact: This isn't the first time Cena has shared a Kohli photo. Back in 2016, the professional wrestler had shared the Indian cricketer's portrait a couple of months after ICC T20 World Cup's commencement.

Strangely enough, Kohli isn't the only Indian to take up space on Cena's glorious Instagram account.

The randomness continues...

