WWE Star Triple H Has a Special Gift for the Cricket World Cup Winning Team England

The accolades are still flowing for the England cricket team who won the 2019 World Cup after a dramatic tied final against New Zealand on Sunday.

The latest has come from WWE Superstar Triple H. The star has not only tweeted his regards for the team but also announced that Eoin Morgan and boys will be presented with a custom made WWE Championship belt.

"An incredible tournament, an awe-inspiring final, and a team of worthy champions. Congratulations to @EnglandCricket for winning the ICC Men's @CricketWorldCup 2019! This custom @WWE Championship is YOURS! @WWEUK (sic.)" said Triple H in his tweet.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler replied to the tweet saying: "Royal rumble lads last man standing keeps the belt?"

Triple H's gesture received a mixed response on Twitter.

Earlier in 2017, the wrestling superstar kept his promise and gifted a special WWE Championship Belt to Mumbai Indians for winning the 10th season of the IPL.

Triple H had taken to Twitter and announced that he would send a customised championship belt for the Mumbai Indians team.

Meanwhile, England and New Zealand played out what has been called the greatest World Cup final ever at Lord's on Sunday. England batted second and tied New Zealand's score of 241 in their 50 overs. The Super Over that came after also ended in a tie and England were declared winners on the basis of their superior tally of boundaries scored in the match.

