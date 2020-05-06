X Æ A-12: Twitter is Trying to Decode Elon Musk's Newborn Son's Name with Memes

There's a new kid in town, and he's got a strange name.

The kid in town, specifically, is Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk's newborn son, whose name Musk has so far, cryptically revealed as 'X Æ A-12.'

While using an Instagram face filter on a newborn baby, and wearing an 'Occupy Mars' T-Shirt to meet his son is very in-line with Musk's strange and confusing behavior exhibited on Twitter, the name has certainly thrown people for a toss.

While unique names are not uncommon, being named what only appears to be a series of numbers and sings and numbers has left people reacting the only way they can: with memes.

In fact, most have already convinced themselves that just like Elon Musk, 'X Æ A-12,' is also otherworldly.

“go to your room”

X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/8BuGtVhqJ3 — loser ⋆ (@tristehomo) May 6, 2020





X Æ A-12: *Trips and scrapes his elbow*



Teacher: Are you okay? Do you need to go to see the nurse?



X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/dUVqV5QUOb — Gatebreaker (@GatebreakerYT) May 6, 2020

elon and grimes be like X Æ A-12 come downstairs your pb&j is ready pic.twitter.com/RXQ8tQeFr8 — Beans After Dark (@goodbeanalt) May 6, 2020

X Æ A-12 going to elon musk and grimes bedroom at 3 am to tell them he threw up pic.twitter.com/3pA1eE7fEe — íi (@peixoxoxo) May 6, 2020





Sub: “How do I pronounce ur name?”



X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/LrlfnUc3Hu — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) May 6, 2020

X Æ A-12 after Elon and Grimes take away his phone pic.twitter.com/fp7JXjAVi5 — Saberspark (@Saberspark) May 6, 2020





* X Æ A-12 misbehaves *



Grimes: That’s enough for today, you’re gonna get punished



X Æ A-12: NO MOM PLEASE DONT SWITCH OFF THE WI-



*Grimes switches the wifi off*



X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/XcmZUnETsO — pooh (@honeycuplily) May 6, 2020

X Æ A-12 when elon and grime spill water on him: pic.twitter.com/ScLLfNltfP — dan howell come back salty misses you (@missingdnpg) May 6, 2020





Elon musk and his son X Æ A-12 having a heart to heart pic.twitter.com/ijLwzOeJY0 — ivan (@colladoivan21) May 6, 2020

X Æ A-12: 01101001 00011001 01101101 00100000 01101000 01110101 01101110 01100111 01110010 01111001



his mom: wtf he say



elon musk: he hungry — Corn (@sneeted) May 5, 2020

Grimes' child: my name's X Æ A-12



me: how do u pronounce that?



Grimes' child: pic.twitter.com/cyPDDKh28V — yung lean fan account (@groovytony__) May 5, 2020

Grimes: What’s that sound?



Elon Musk: It’s the baby. He’s crying



X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/hyyD8vt4RT — Professor Procrastination (@acf3301) May 6, 2020

Grime: Where's the baby?



Elon Musk: Outside in the new self-pushing Tesla pram!



X Æ A-12 travelling around: pic.twitter.com/sjBdQgE8Ck — Corono she better dont (@Spilling_The_T) May 5, 2020

Musk and Grimes have also revealed that they are opting for a gender-neutral parenting style for their newborn.

