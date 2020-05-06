BUZZ

2-MIN READ

X Æ A-12: Twitter is Trying to Decode Elon Musk's Newborn Son's Name with Memes

Image credits: Twitter.

Raka Mukherjee
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 9:28 AM IST
There's a new kid in town, and he's got a strange name.

The kid in town, specifically, is Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk's newborn son, whose name Musk has so far, cryptically revealed as 'X Æ A-12.'

While using an Instagram face filter on a newborn baby, and wearing an 'Occupy Mars' T-Shirt to meet his son is very in-line with Musk's strange and confusing behavior exhibited on Twitter, the name has certainly thrown people for a toss.

While unique names are not uncommon, being named what only appears to be a series of numbers and sings and numbers has left people reacting the only way they can: with memes.

In fact, most have already convinced themselves that just like Elon Musk, 'X Æ A-12,' is also otherworldly.





Musk and Grimes have also revealed that they are opting for a gender-neutral parenting style for their newborn.

