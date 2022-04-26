X-Ray Gives Insights Into The Digestion Process of a Dog. Internet Reacts

Consuming and digesting food appears to be a very normal process but an X-ray of the digestion process reveals interesting details about it. Recently, a video of a dog’s x-ray went viral and it showed his digestion process.

In this video, the dog is being fed something via a spoon. X-Ray reveals the skeletal system, intestines, stomach and other body parts in the dog. The video shows how when the dog consumes something, it goes into the stomach via a food pipe or oesophagus.

The dog has gobbled four pieces of food in this video. Each bite takes a significant time to reach the stomach. There is also another observation made by people in the video. The moment a bite reaches the stomach, it expands a little.

The video has been getting a lot of mixed reactions from the audience. While some found it cool, others did not. Many have depicted concern over the fact that dogs’ health can be affected by the x rays of radiation. Some even felt quite awkward watching this video. Another pointed out a serious flaw in this video.

Some other users had different observations. According to one user, it needs to be seen in the x-ray that the dog hasn’t even chewed his food properly. A user pointed out that it was a Fluoroscopic Swallow test. According to the Fluoroscopic Swallow test, an individual’s ability to swallow safely and effectively is examined.

The doctor watches as the patient swallows items of varying thickness and textures. These items can range from thin barium to barium-coated cookies. Fluoroscopy helps the doctor in having an understanding of how tissues and organs operate. Barium is a chemical element and is a soft silver-white metal.

Another user recalled how his dog had to go through a similar ordeal after suffering from a megaesophagus condition. In this condition, dogs are not able to swallow food normally because the oesophagus lacks a muscular tone to move food and water.

