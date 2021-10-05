X-Rays Reveal Censored Parts of Marie Antoinette's Love Letters to Swedish Count

Recent research has revealed how the former queen of France Marie Antoinette, wife of Louis XVI, was involved in a secret love affair with Swedish count Axel von Fersen. The revelation of Antoinette’s extramarital affair was published in the US-based Science Advances journal last week. Scientists from the Sorbonne University in Paris have analysed a letter written by Antoinette which was earlier ineligible because it had been blotted out. The letter written during the peak of the French Revolution was written by Antoinette when she was under house arrest at the Palais des Tuileries on the right bank of the river Seine. The analysis of the letter revealed that Antoinette expressed her love for Fersen.

Researchers deployed the process of X-ray imaging that enabled them to differentiate between the different compositions of ink used in the original text and the redactions. The study also included macroscopic elemental mapping which proved to be a powerful tool to disentangle iron-gall ink superimposition. Researchers started the analysis by using the x-rays to isolate and trace different elements in the ink which included copper, iron, and zinc. This was followed by separating out the ink that was used in the original text and the ink that was used in the redactions. In case the ink in the original text consisted of copper and the redaction ink did not, it was easy for the researchers to create separate images.

The text in one of the letters by Antoinette read, “I love you madly and I can never be a moment without you,” revealed the study. Authors of the paper, Anne Michelin, Fabien Potter, and Christine Anraud have mentioned in the study that the letter was written somewhere between June 1791 and August 1792 when the French royal family was kept under close surveillance at the Tuileries Palace.

Fersen, who was Antoinette’s close friend and rumored lover, is also believed to be the one who helped organise the flight to Varennes, which ended up as the failed attempt of the royal family at escaping France. The study mentions that the French national archives hold some of the exchanged letters between Antoinette and Fersen, purchased from the Fersen family archives in 1982. Among these documents written by the former monarch of France and Fersen certain sections of a few words to a few lines were later redacted by an unidentified censor. It were these censored lines that the researchers have now uncovered and found to be explicit expressions of love between the two.

Researchers found that it was Fersen, who censored the expressions of love written by Antoinette which indicates that he probably wanted to protect the honour of the queen or maybe his own interests. “This presumably sensitive content has been puzzling historians for almost 150 years,” mentioned the study. The new technology used to unravel the secrets of the letter will also be of essential use for other historical and forensic cases involving the disentanglement of superimposed multi-elemental materials.

