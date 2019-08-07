Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Xbox Creator Seamus Blackley Creates Loaf of Bread from Yeast Found Inside 4,500 Year-Old Egyptian Pottery

After trying the baked goods, an emotional Blackley revealed that the aroma and flavour are "incredible"

Trending Desk

Updated:August 7, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
Xbox Creator Seamus Blackley Creates Loaf of Bread from Yeast Found Inside 4,500 Year-Old Egyptian Pottery
After trying the baked goods, an emotional Blackley revealed that the aroma and flavour are "incredible"
Two weeks back ecologist Dr Serena Love and microbiologist Richard Bowman helped the inventor of Xbox, Seamus Blackley, collect 4,500-year-old yeast found in Ancient Egyptian pottery and now, Blackley has used it bake a loaf of bread.

According to a story in Daily Mail, Blackley used UV sterilisers on the yeast before feeding it organisms to prepare it for baking over the weekend, using wheat typical of the time that was einkorn, barley, and kamut to make the loaf of bread.

The inventor of Xbox live tweeted his project, sharing a picture of the finished bread with a caption pointing to the Hieroglyph representing 'T' sound. He pointed it that the bread that was baked was much sweeter and 'more rich' that the sourdough usually used.

After trying the baked goods, an emotional Blackley revealed that the aroma and flavour are "incredible" adding, "It’s really different, and you can easily tell even if you’re not a bread nerd. This is incredibly exciting, and I’m so amazed that it worked."

Blackley now intends to learn Ancient Egyptian baking methods to perfectly replicate bread from thousands of years ago.

Notably, University of Iowa bilogist Richard Bowman devised a method of collecting microbes from an ancient ceramics without damage, according to the Daily Mail story.

Small amounts of the dormant yeasts were then cultured until there was a “bubbly” sample ready to start baking with. Following that, they mixed the cultured yeast with unfiltered olive oil and the grains. They left the dough to ferment and rise before it was chucked in an oven and baked.

While before Blackley could bake his bread (and have it too), the two had to distinguish which of the collected microorganisms are from ancient Egyptian times and which were modern contaminants.

And if anyone needed further proof if the bread is good or not, Blackley posted a tweet where he said his wife is "decimating the Egyptian bread."

