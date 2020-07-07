BUZZ

2-MIN READ

'Xenophobic': US's Move Asking Foreign Students to Leave if Classes Have Moved Online Draws Flak

Federal immigration authorities on Monday said International students will be forced to leave the US or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 7, 2020, 12:15 PM IST
US's move asking the international students to leave the country if the classes are online has left many high and dry amid pandemic and travel bans in several countries.

Under new guidelines, federal immigration authorities on Monday said International students will be forced to leave the US or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall.

The decision has drawn flak from the several quarters of the society with students being faced with an uncertain future amid a pandemic.

Senator Elizabeth Warren took strong notice of the decision and said the move 'hurts students'. She dubbed it as 'xenophobic'.

"Kicking international students out of the US during a global pandemic because their colleges are moving classes online for physical distancing hurts students. It’s senseless, cruel, and xenophobic. @ICEgov and @DHSgov must drop this policy immediately. (sic)" Warren wrote on Twitter.


"The cruelty of this White House knows no bounds. Foreign students are being threatened with a choice: risk your life going to class in-person or get deported. We must stand up to Trump's bigotry. We must keep all our students safe," Bernie Sanders wrote on Twitter.

Here are some other reactions on the decision:

