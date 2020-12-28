Xiaomi Gets Trolled for Removing USB Charger After Mocking Apple. Samsung Caught in Crossfire

Well well well, how the turntables! Months after dragging tech giant Apple on social media for excluding the charging bricks from the iPhone 12 retail box, Xiaomi has now decided to go adapter-free for their upcoming Mi 11 smartphones.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun announced the latest development via a post on Weibo. Notably, Xiaomi echoed Apple's reasoning related to environmental protection for the removal of the charger from Mi 11's box.

The Xiaomi executive further revealed the design of the Mi 11's retail box which is not only thinner compared to other phones' boxes that come with a charger, but it also lists some of the Mi 11's features.

Xiaomi's official Twitter handle had mocked Apple back in October while posting a video of Mi10TPro.

"Don't worry, we didn't leave anything out of the box with the #Mi10TPro."

Xiaomi, however, isn't the only brand to have taken a dig directly aimed at Apple. Samsung, the 'rival' brand for Apple and one of the leading mobile companies for Android took a not-so-subtle dig at Apple for not including a charger. The Facebook post made on October 13 read: “Your #Galaxy does give you what you are looking for. From the most basic as a charger, to the best camera, battery, performance, memory and even 120Hz screen.”

However, some eagle-eyed observers recently noticed that Samsung had quietly deleted those social media posts mocking Apple.

The social media users who had earlier hurled memes and mockery at Apple, were back at it again, only this time Xiaomi and Samsung were in direct line of online wrath for apparently following Apple's footsteps despite taking a "stand" against the removal of charging bricks. It's worth noting that Samsung's plan to remove the charging brick from the box is very much a rumour thus far.

During the announcement of the new line of iPhones, Apple was hammered online for excluding the adapter from the boxes.

Apple said that making this change allowed the iPhone 12 series boxes to be significantly smaller and that meant 70% more boxes could be shipped in the same space as compared with previous year’s iPhone boxes.

Apple added that these changes would cut over 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to removing nearly 450,000 cars from the road per year.