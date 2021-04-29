Watch: Extremely Rare Albino Dolphin Calf Found Swimming With Its Pod in Florida

Dolphins are considered as the most intelligent of the marine creatures. They usually have grey to greyish-blue upper body and greyish-white to yellowish-white stomachs. Recently, a baby dolphin took the internet by storm owing to its unusual colouration. The rare all-white dolphin calf captured in the waters of Clearwater Basin Marina in Florida has created a buzz online.

Caitlin Mackey spotted the extremely rare white baby dolphin swimming along with other two dolphins – one adult and one calf along the coast of Florida in the United States. She filmed the dolphins and shared the video on Instagram and captioned it, “Rare albino baby dolphin! Incredible moment captured of our local wildlife!”

The all-white colouration of the marine animal is suggested to be because of albinism, a disorder that causes loss of pigments. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) states that not much is known about such dolphins due to their extreme rarity, whatever is known about this genetic disorder comes from humans.

The disorder is characterised by white or light skin and hair due to lack of melanin pigments within the body. Furthermore, they suggested that most forms of albinism are caused due to biological inheritance of genetically recessive genes which are passed from both parents to an individual.

The department also revealed that some dolphins which are referred to as “pink” dolphins because of theircoloration are also considered albino.So far, there have only been 14 recorded sightings of albino bottlenose dolphins since 1962 throughout the world.

NOAA states that it is not the first time that an all-white dolphin is breaking the internet. Several sightings have been documented in different regions such as Gulf of Mexico, New Orleans and Texas although their number remains small. In the year 2007, one such dolphin captured at Calcasieu Lake in southwestern Louisiana became an internet sensation owing to its extreme rarity. The rarity of albinism in marine animals catches human fascination.

