Yamraj and Chitragupta are Out on the Streets of Andhra Pradesh to Create Coronavirus Awareness

Desperate times call for desperate measures and so it comes as no surprise that various police personnel are adopting innovative ways to spread awareness about the deadly coronavirus.

The Andhra Pradesh police too went a step ahead and brought Yamraj with Chitragupta, in order to spread the message of staying home.

As per a video shared by a Twitter user, one can hear Yamraj advising people to stay indoors in the local language. In the 24-seconds-long video, a man is seen dressed as Yamraj sitting on the bonnet of a police car. Along with him, there are two other men dressed in black clothes and make-up, portraying death.

’Yamaraj’ has an advice for you !! Sudhakar Reddy CI Dhone Rural of Kurnool Dist took the help of drama artist to create #COVIDー19 awareness. Artists Balija, Sankar and Drama Sekhar gave an impressive performance. #AndhraPradesh #AndhraFightsCorona #Lockdown21 pic.twitter.com/F6v92BAJBm — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) April 1, 2020

In the clip, one can see the Yamraj and the police catching a man on the streets. Yamraj holds the man by his collar and asks the other person, apparently Chitragupta about the sins that the person has done.

Answering Yamraj’s question, Chitragupta says that the guy was "roaming the streets and not listening to authorities". Yamraj after this reaches the conclusion that the person should be fried in oil and thrown to crows and vultures.

Sudhakar Reddy, circle inspector of Dhone rural police station told India Today, "This time, we have taken up a unique concept. We brought artists in the form of Yamraj, Chitragupta and coronavirus. This is to give message that 'if anybody comes out to streets, Yamraj is keeping a watch and he'll take them away".

