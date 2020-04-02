BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Yamraj and Chitragupta are Out on the Streets of Andhra Pradesh to Create Coronavirus Awareness

Screengrab of video shared on Twitter.

Screengrab of video shared on Twitter.

In the 24-second-long video shared on Twitter, Yamraj can be heard advising people to stay indoors.

Share this:

Desperate times call for desperate measures and so it comes as no surprise that various police personnel are adopting innovative ways to spread awareness about the deadly coronavirus.

The Andhra Pradesh police too went a step ahead and brought Yamraj with Chitragupta, in order to spread the message of staying home.

As per a video shared by a Twitter user, one can hear Yamraj advising people to stay indoors in the local language. In the 24-seconds-long video, a man is seen dressed as Yamraj sitting on the bonnet of a police car. Along with him, there are two other men dressed in black clothes and make-up, portraying death.

In the clip, one can see the Yamraj and the police catching a man on the streets. Yamraj holds the man by his collar and asks the other person, apparently Chitragupta about the sins that the person has done.

Answering Yamraj’s question, Chitragupta says that the guy was "roaming the streets and not listening to authorities". Yamraj after this reaches the conclusion that the person should be fried in oil and thrown to crows and vultures.

Sudhakar Reddy, circle inspector of Dhone rural police station told India Today, "This time, we have taken up a unique concept. We brought artists in the form of Yamraj, Chitragupta and coronavirus. This is to give message that 'if anybody comes out to streets, Yamraj is keeping a watch and he'll take them away".

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story