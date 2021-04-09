'Yamraj' Takes to Moradabad Streets, Urges People to Follow Covid-19 Protocols

Amid the ongoing vaccination drive against coronavirus, a local artist in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad is trying to help out by increasing awareness about the coronavirus and the artist has chosen a rather interesting approach towards making it happen. Vicky, who is associated with a local NGO in Moradabad, has dressed up as the Hindu God of Death, ‘Yamraj’ ad is going around in his neighbouring localities and urging everyone to wear a mask and maintain social distancing effectively.

Moradabad: A local artist, dressed as Yamraj, creats awareness among people about #COVID19 pandemic, urging them to wear a mask and observe social distancing. pic.twitter.com/xeZd4fbbhE— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2021

Dressed in a traditional attire of black and gold dhoti as seen on mythological shows on TV, the artist also wore artificial paste jewellery, a headgear matching with it and also has the weapon ‘Gada’ associated with Yamraj. The man also has a face mask on his nose and mouth and is seen carrying a cut-out of a loudspeaker with a message written in Hindi on it. It reads, for ‘the residents of Earth’. News agency ANI shared photos of the incident.“Dharti vasio, humara workload mat badhao, mask lagao aur distancing rakho (People of Earth, don’t increase our workload, wear a mask and maintain distancing)," his hilarious yet enlightening message read. The photos also show the artist stopping at various points while doing his rounds and addressing the people to wear face masks and maintain distancing. In one pictures he is also seen standing next to a buffalo, Yamraj’s mount in Hindu mythology.

“We are trying to raise awareness among the people as Covid cases are increasing rapidly. Wearing a mask and maintaining physical distancing is very important," the artist was quoted by news agency ANI.

Owing to a big surge in cases, Covid-19 curbs have been imposed in several Uttar Pradesh districts. The administration imposed a night curfew in the areas such as Noida, Allahabad, Meerut and Ghaziabad.. The curfew came into effect since April 8, however, essential services will be exempted from these curbs. In Lucknow, work is continuing during the day from 6 am to 9 pm with the Covid-19 protocol. The curfew will be applicable only in Lucknow Municipal Corporation area, and not in rural Lucknow. The supply of fruits, vegetables, milk, LPG, petrol-diesel and medicine will continue.

(Inputs from ANI)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here