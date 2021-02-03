Yash Fan Pens Letter to PM Modi, Appeals 'KGF: Chapter 2' Release Day Be Declared National Holiday

Kannada cinema star Yash's fans want 16 July 2021 to be declared a national holiday. The reason? The day is when KGF: Chapter 2 releases this year.

The highly-anticipated release date of KGF: Chapter 2 was recently announced by the makers and the star himself. The sequel to the blockbuster Kannada gangster-drama KGF, Chapter 2 stars Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, along with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

Director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter to announce the release date. He wrote, "#KGFChapter2 Worldwide Theatrical Release On July 16th, 2021. #KGFChapter2onJuly16"

In another post, Yash tweeted a poster from the upcoming instalment and wrote: "Fasten your seat belt coz the date is set.." Posted on January 29, Yash's tweet garnered several thousand retweets and "likes" across the microblogging site Twitter.

Fasten your seat belt coz the date is set.. pic.twitter.com/LsmIvf7SSz — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) January 29, 2021

But the excitement among the fans had only kicked in. A super fan of Yash went a notch up and penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi humbly requesting the PM to declare 16 July a national holiday on the release day of KGF: Chapter 2.

With a subject line: "Declare National Holiday on 16/07/2021 Friday", the letter read: "As we all know the most expected Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 releasing on 16/7/2021 Friday. People are eagerly waiting for the movie, so we are requesting you to declare a national holiday. Try to understand our feelings. It's not just a movie it's our emotion."

Shared by a Twitter user who goes by the handle @styles_rocking, the letter soon started doing the rounds of social media. As the Yash fan army amplified the letter on Twitter, many others tweeted directly at Modi appealing the PM to consider their request.

Fans of #RockingStar #Yash have written a letter to prime minister #NarendraModi to declare a national holiday on the release day of #KGFChapter2, which is set to hit #cinemas on July 16. It’s going to be a festival for KGF fans @TheNameIsYash — Abhik (@abhik004_) February 2, 2021

@narendramodi sir i am requesting you to do a favor on us. This year on 16th july KGF 2 is going to release world wide theatrely...so please please sir declare that day as a national holiday.thank you...#NarendraModi #KGFChapter2 #16thjuly #nationalholiday — PattanayakNrusingha95 (@nrusingha95) February 2, 2021

KGF-2 ಹವಾ: ರಿಲೀಸ್ ದಿನ ನ್ಯಾಷನಲ್ ಹಾಲಿಡೇ ಘೋಷಣೆ ಮಾಡಿ ಮೋದಿ ಜೀDEAR MODI JI PLEASE ANNOUNCE A NATIONAL HOLIDAY ON 16TH JULY 2020 @TheNameIsYash BOSSHONORARY @narendramodi JIKGF CHAPTER-2 RELEASE DAY #KGFChapter2EraFromJuly16 #KGFChapter2 #YashBoss #NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/DqdpcWIM0S — ROCKING STAR YASH BOSS BIGGEST DIE HARD FANS CLUB (@YASHONLYBOSS) January 31, 2021

Sir please declare a national holiday on 16 july for kgf chapter 2 ❤️. Please @narendramodi — Paritosh Singh (@singh_memer) February 2, 2021

KGF: Chapter 2 was initially scheduled to release on October 23, 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus induced lockdown, the shoot was halted and the release date had to be postponed.

The film's Hindi rights have been bought by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, whereas Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will distribute the film in Kerala. KGF Chapter 2 has been produced by Vijay Kirgandur.