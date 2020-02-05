Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Yashasvi Jaiswal Hailed as Hero for Becoming Face of India During U-19 Semi-final Against Pakistan

Apart from being the highest run-scorer in the U-19 tournament, Twitter also hailed Jaiswal for his humble background.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 5, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal Hailed as Hero for Becoming Face of India During U-19 Semi-final Against Pakistan
Yashasvi Jaiswal, 17, hit an unbeaten ton in the semis and is currently the top run-scorer in the tournament | Image credit: Twitter

In India’s 10-wicket haul of Pakistan in the first semi-final of Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century played a major role.

The 17-year-old hit an unbeaten ton in the semis and is currently the top run-scorer in the tournament. What gained the attention of the Twitterati, apart from his dominating batting, were the hardships that he defeated to reach where he is today.

Jaiswal had come to Mumbai from Bhadohi, a town in Uttar Pradesh, six years ago to fulfill his dreams of playing cricket at the highest level. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the all-rounder said that he used to sleep in a dairy in Kalbadevi but was asked to move out as he couldn’t help them much with the daily work.

Then he stayed at his uncle’s place for a few days but it wasn’t big enough so he had to go away from there as well. His uncle, however, referred him to the Muslim United Club, where they had tents. Yashasvi Jaiswal stayed in those tents for three years. To sustain himself, he sold paani puri during Ram Leela and became a ball boy.

Nawab of Najafgarh Virendra Sehwag congratulated the devastating pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena, who helped the U-19 Men in Blue to clutch a lavish victory at the loss of no wickets.

Viru wrote, “Ab toh Aadat si hai!”, referring to India’s brilliant form and back-to-back wins to be a habit.

Sehwag’s former teammate and legendary batsman VVS Laxman also took to Twitter to congratulate the talent that is Jaiswal.

Another Twitter user commented on the chain to point out to Jaiswal’s performance in the World Cup.

Twitterati went on a meme fest.

