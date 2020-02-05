Yashasvi Jaiswal Hailed as Hero for Becoming Face of India During U-19 Semi-final Against Pakistan

In India’s 10-wicket haul of Pakistan in the first semi-final of Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century played a major role.

The 17-year-old hit an unbeaten ton in the semis and is currently the top run-scorer in the tournament. What gained the attention of the Twitterati, apart from his dominating batting, were the hardships that he defeated to reach where he is today.

Jaiswal had come to Mumbai from Bhadohi, a town in Uttar Pradesh, six years ago to fulfill his dreams of playing cricket at the highest level. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the all-rounder said that he used to sleep in a dairy in Kalbadevi but was asked to move out as he couldn’t help them much with the daily work.

Then he stayed at his uncle’s place for a few days but it wasn’t big enough so he had to go away from there as well. His uncle, however, referred him to the Muslim United Club, where they had tents. Yashasvi Jaiswal stayed in those tents for three years. To sustain himself, he sold paani puri during Ram Leela and became a ball boy.

Nawab of Najafgarh Virendra Sehwag congratulated the devastating pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena, who helped the U-19 Men in Blue to clutch a lavish victory at the loss of no wickets.

Viru wrote, “Ab toh Aadat si hai!”, referring to India’s brilliant form and back-to-back wins to be a habit.

Sehwag’s former teammate and legendary batsman VVS Laxman also took to Twitter to congratulate the talent that is Jaiswal.

So wonderful to see the composure of young Yashaswi Jaiswal and the relentlessness of the bowlers to just not let the opposition get away. A very easy win for India and a 3rd Successive World Cup Final appearance. Best wishes to the boys for the big finals #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/VUyaBR9i6j — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 4, 2020

Another Twitter user commented on the chain to point out to Jaiswal’s performance in the World Cup.

Performance of Jaiswal in U-19 World Cup:59(74)29*(18)57*(77)62(82)105*(113)- Most runs.- Highest average.- Most fifties.- Most hundreds (shared).- Most sixes (shared).TAKE A BOW #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/lqKl1vJXnj — HITMAN ROCKY (@Rockykiccha45) February 4, 2020

Yashaswi Jaiswal Man has literally smashed Pakistan. What a player, what a talent. We are really lucky to have these bunch of talented player in our country. Most importantly he also bowl, which is an added advantage.@CricCrazyJohns #INDvPAK #U19CWC #yashasvijaiswal — shubham shrivastava (@walkingmiless) February 4, 2020

Last 5 batsmen to score centuries in Semifinal or Final of Under-19 World Cup:2006 SF - Cheteshwar Pujara (129*)2012 Fnl - Unmukt Chand (111*)2018 SF - Shubman Gill (102*)2018 Fnl - Manjot Kalra (101*)2020 SF - Yashasvi Jaiswal (105*)All have been INDIANS! — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 4, 2020

Yashasvi Jaiswal, a star in the making!A well deserved century. Fitting one. Couldn't have been a better occasion than this! His stats this #U19CWC - 5 matches - 312 runs - 156 Avg- 3 fifties- 1 century- Best of 105* vs PAK-U19#INDU19VSPAKU19 — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) February 4, 2020

Twitterati went on a meme fest.

Well it's Under 19 match. So here's under 19 versionPakistani fans right now... #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/EVtOTfLt8p — कुलदीप चौहान KD (@kdsingh987) February 4, 2020

Pakistan U19s putting on a show with a silly run out because...#U19CWC pic.twitter.com/K5YHU01SxN — Manya (@CSKian716) February 4, 2020

Nobody : Literally Nobody : Not A Single Soul : PAK Batsmen Whenever Someone Says “ Aakhri Plate Biryani Bachi Hai “ #INDvsPAK #INDvPAK #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/5lskAYL1QD — Dr Khushboo Kadri (@khushikadri) February 4, 2020

Bowling out the opposition in Most consecutive U19 CWC matches:11* - India Under-19s [2018 - 2020*]10 - India Under-19s [2006 - 2008]#INDvPAK #U19CWC — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 4, 2020

