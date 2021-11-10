Yashraj Mukhate is Back With New Mashup and Internet Goes ‘Abhi Maza Aayega Na Bhidu’

YouTube and social media have been a boon to producers like Yashraj Mukhate, who have received fame and job prospects as a result of sharing their talent in the public realm. Unless you’ve been living in either a ‘rasoda’ or under a rock, it’s implausible you haven’t heard of or watched a video crafted by Yashraj, who made us laugh a lot last year with his melodic memes. Now the talented producer has come up with another hit rendition which is causing a stir all over the internet.

His mashup videos are so creative and intriguing that they become viral almost immediately after they are released. He recently uploaded another new mashup song on social media. On his personal Instagram account, Yashraj shared a mashup video of the dialogues from the film ‘Hera Pheri’ with the public. “Ispe toh ek track banta hai na bhidu," he wrote in the caption of the video. The post has received over 2 lakh likes and over 50 lakh views so far. The video song includes famed comedian Johnny Lever reciting lines from his movies like “Abhi Maja Aayega Na Bhidu," and “Aye yedee,"

But the main attraction of the video is the digital creator and rapper Ruhee Dosani. In this mashup video, Ruhee has rapped in both English and Hindi. As a result, this video has become much more compelling. She shared the video on her account too. The musical composition is the first collaboration between Ruhee and Yashraj. And the video song has gotten a lot of favourable feedback from viewers as well as a lot of comedians, musicians, and celebrities.

This video incorporates the Marathi song ‘Bilanchi Naagin Nighali’ from the film Hera Pheri. This music has added a lot of fun to the video. At the same time, this video has been shared by a large number of individuals up to this point.

Meanwhile, Yashraj is a self-taught music producer who grew up learning music. In fact, while he was in class 9, he uploaded his debut song, Yu Juda, on YouTube. Although he laughs about how little he understood at the time and how horrible the song sounds to him now, his love and dedication to music has stayed constant throughout the years.

