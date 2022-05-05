Yashraj Mukhate Remixed Tiger Shroff's 'Chhoti Bacchi Ho Kya' and Internet is Vibing

Tiger Shroff’s “chhoti bacchi ho kya" dialogue from “Heropanti" has received the Yashraj Mukhate treatment and it’s a bop. The “maha collab" was made by Mukhate, along with content creators Ruhee Dosani and Neel. Mukhate also credited Deependra Singh, the man behind what is now a viral meme, and of course, Tiger Shroff himself. “Maha collab with the rockstars @ruheedosani & @just_neel_things is here guyssss. Comments me sirf aag, baarood, angaar, sholay aan do! @tigerjackieshroff ye kya kar diya aapne? @iamdeependrasinghofficial gazab awaz nikali hai bhai," Mukhate wrote in the caption.

The comments were filled with fire emojis as per Mukhate’s request and people gushed over the “Garba beats", the dance steps and the mix itself. “Man this is vibe," wrote an Instagram user. Deependra Singh also commented: “Thankyou so much sir… maja aagya [sic]".

Tiger Shroff’s “chhoti bacchi ho kya" dialogue from ‘Heropanti’ started a slew of memes on social media which have shown no sign of dying down. Deependra is the one who took the line and then catapulted it to meme status after his mimicry videos went viral. Mimicry artist Deependra Singh is known for his mimicry of several actors like Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Salman Khan, Sonu Nigam, but his Tiger Shroff mimicry is the one that really took off. It went so far that now, Deependra gets to make an Instagram reel with Tiger himself. Deependra recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Tiger and announced that a reel of the duo is coming soon. “Was waiting for this! .. congratulations," wrote an Instagram user. “UNIVERSE IS IN BALANCE NOW [sic]," wrote another. “Another live example of hard work can take you to heights of success, just keep doing what you love," wrote another.

The “chhoti bacchi ho kya" memes had become so popular that apart from people on Twitter, brands like Swiggy and Zomato also partook in the fun.

While this Heropanti dialogue has re-emerged, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of Heropanti 2 on April 29, 2022. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and stars Tara Sutaria as the leading lady along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria in prominent roles.

