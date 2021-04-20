Yashraj Mukhate's Latest Viral Clip Featuring Smita Satpute is the Perfect Answer to Desi Trolls

Yashraj Mukhate, the music composer behind several viral tracks on social media, is back with a bang presenting new fun song. Mukhate, who shot to fame withRasode Mein Kaun Tha?, Biggini ShootandTuadda Kutta Tommyand made considerable number of ripples on the internet with his Pawrianthem starring Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen, has collaborated with an Instagram personality.This time his clip features an equally famous outspoken woman – Smita Satpute from Maharashtra. Satpute is quite famous on Instagram for her entertaining reels and for giving it back to the trolls. Mukhate shows that fiery side of Satpute in his latest offering Yummy Yummy.

The entertaining song begins with Satpute saying “excuse me” to the people on the internet. She then proceeds to ask them to let everyone make content of their choice and not criticize them. The track then has Mukhate praising her for taking “haters” to task. The video clip gets entertaining when Satpute points out about the “yummy yummy” gaalis (abuses) one receives on the web. Towards the end of the video clip, Mukhate also pokes fun at vegetarian biryani, saying, “It’s just Pulao”, a joke that is often cracked by people on social media.

Watch it here:

Mukhate shared the music video on his Instagram page. He captioned the video, “Yummy Yummy Collaboration. Also, It’s Just Pulao!"The clip has garnered over a million views and hundreds of user reactions. Several said that the phrase “it’s just pulao” will soon go viral on social media, while the new clip “Yummy Yummy” has the potential to become an anthem for hitting back at online trolls.

“Wish I could be as outspoken as her,” wrote an Instagram user. “Her truth bombs have got no chill. I wish I could be like her,” commented another. “Mind your own business basically,” said a third. “Now this will be on reels every day,” remarked another user.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here