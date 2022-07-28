Yashraj Mukhate's Musical Spin to Ranveer Singh's Bum Controversy Takes the Cake

The craze around actor Ranveer Singh’s naked photoshoot doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. After his “bum” was called a “national issue” during a debate on national television, musician Yashraj Mukhate decided to put his spin on it. Mukhate is known for creating music from viral trends and adding peppy beats to it.

This time, he shared a video where he curated a song from a television debate about Ranveer’s nude photoshoot. In the original discussion, lawyer Vedika Chaubey was outraged over the nude photographs of the Bollywood actor that she filed an FIR against him for “hurting sentiments of women.”

Yashraj Mukhate, however, took this opportunity and created a fun track.

The video is being praised by many of his fans and celebrities including Mallika Dua, Salim Merchant, and Tanmay Bhat. While Mallika commented, “Icon,” Aparshakti Khurrana wrote ‘Hahahaha’ in Hindi.

Meanwhile, digital creator also Dipraj Jadhav took the opportunity to lighten up the mood by giving a bizarre yet hilarious twist to the clip from the debate. Jadhav, who is known for hopping on new trends to entertain his followers with his exceptional video editing skills, took the footage of the TV interview to add the quirky beats of MC Fioti, Stefflon Don, J Balvin and Juan Magan’s hit track Bum Bum Tam Tam to it.

With the hit song playing in the background, Jadhav also added a nude caricature of Ranveer Singh twerking on the floor. While sharing his hilarious edit, the digital creators wrote, “I made it more vulgar, Ranveer Singh.”

Ranveer Singh’s photoshoot did not impress everyone and has landed the actor in trouble as a case was registered against him. An application was filed with Mumbai Police on Monday seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Ranveer for “hurting sentiments of women” through his nude photographs on social media, an official said, PTI reported.

The complaint application was submitted at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb. The complainant stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs, the official said. The complainant demanded the registration of a case against the actor under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

