Yashraj Mukhate's New Viral 'Papa Ki Pari' Video is Inspired from 'Sakht Launda' Zakir Khan

Popular music and meme composer Yashraj Mukhate is back with a bang with his new composition, this time inspired by a catchphrase used by comedian and actor Zakir Khan in his popular stand-up act Haq Se Single. The new track, Papa ki Pari, took the social media by storm minutes after Mukhate uploaded it. Soon after the video was uploaded, Zakir himself reacted to it and wrote, “Hahahahahaha pagal hai yeah ladka." (This boy is mad).

This is not the first time that Mukhate has created a track based on or inspired by Zakir. Earlier, his video Zakurrrr also featured clips from the comedian’s stand-up routine.Mukhate rose to fame from the video after his rap video featuring the a scene with the dialogue Rasode Mein Kaun Thha went viral. The scene was from a popular Hindi daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya. In the scene, one the show’s protagonists - Gopi Bahu - can be seen getting an earful from his mother-in-law Kokilaben. The track made Mukhate an internet sensation overnight and he became quite famous on Instagram reels. Another work by the singer-composer is Twada Kutta Tommy, picking up lines from one of the dialogues said by Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill in the reality show Bigg Boss season 13 during her fight with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla.

With his composition skills, Yashraj made a catchy tune mainly with ‘desi dhol’ and ‘bhangra beats’, which made the video viral on social media. Many actors and social media influencers including Shehnaaz Gill and Raveena Tandonre recreated the music video on their Instagram account.

Mukhate’s other works which went viral on social media in no time include Biggini Shoot and Pawri Ho Rahi Hain.

