Yashwant Sinha 'Congratulates' His 'Ex' BJP for 'Sterling' Performance in Delhi Polls

While the predictions of the Delhi Elections 2020 Exit Poll have been largely accurate for Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Admi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might end up with seats way less than what they had hoped for.

With the national capital breaking into a celebratory mood with AAP leading in 60 out of 70 seats as of 7 pm, BJP seems to have its hope and optimism intact for a last minute boost.

Amid this, former BJP leader and two-time Finance Minister of India, Yashwant Sinha took to Twitter to take dig jibe at his 'ex' and say, "Congratulations to my old party. They have more than doubled their tally in Delhi state assembly elections. Sterling performance."

Congratulations to my old party. They have more than doubled their tally in Delhi state assembly elections. Sterling performance. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) February 11, 2020

The former Indian politician, Sinha served as India's Finance Minister from 1990 to 1991 under Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar and from 1998 to 2002 under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He served as the finance minister under BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) first full-time government. Serving as a prominent leader under the BJP for a long time, Sinha had eventually quit the party in 2018 after becoming an ardent critic of the Modi government.

Sinha's tweet was quick enough to draw reactions on his 'sarcasm' towards his 'old' party that was washed out bythe AAP and finished at a distant second in the poll race.

And your new party came back with thumping majority 😀😀Welcome to aap!! — Vishal Goyal (@vishalgoyal28) February 11, 2020

It was said that in 2015 the 3 BJP MLAs can get on to a single bike and travel! Now maybe they'll need a couple of cars for their 7 MLAs !! — Shiva (@ssr99) February 11, 2020

Thodi si to lift kara diya — Pankaj (@pankaj_kkumar) February 11, 2020

Isee kehte hai जले पे नमक छिड़कना — Rana 💯%fb (@Col_JRana) February 11, 2020

Perfect Pun(ch)! 👍 — Suresha (@Suresha000) February 11, 2020

क्या मारा है sir जी — charanjit singh (@charanjit2002) February 11, 2020

I like your sense of sarcasm 😂😂😂 — Indiashining. #Animal Lover# (@Indiashining10) February 11, 2020

That 'Ex' feeling! — Vinoo (@Vinoochari) February 11, 2020

Love it, Sir! — Tanuja (@tanumoles) February 11, 2020

The BJP was earlier hoping for 55 out of 70 seats while it has only been able to bag seven seats till now, which is four more than what it had got in 2015. In 2015, the BJP had only won three seats.

