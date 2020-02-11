Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Yashwant Sinha 'Congratulates' His 'Ex' BJP for 'Sterling' Performance in Delhi Polls

With the national capital breaking into a celebratory mood with AAP's victory, BJP seems to still not lose its hope and optimism.

News18.com

Updated:February 11, 2020, 6:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Yashwant Sinha 'Congratulates' His 'Ex' BJP for 'Sterling' Performance in Delhi Polls
(Image credit: Twitter)

While the predictions of the Delhi Elections 2020 Exit Poll have been largely accurate for Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Admi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might end up with seats way less than what they had hoped for.

With the national capital breaking into a celebratory mood with AAP leading in 60 out of 70 seats as of 7 pm, BJP seems to have its hope and optimism intact for a last minute boost.

Amid this, former BJP leader and two-time Finance Minister of India, Yashwant Sinha took to Twitter to take dig jibe at his 'ex' and say, "Congratulations to my old party. They have more than doubled their tally in Delhi state assembly elections. Sterling performance."

The former Indian politician, Sinha served as India's Finance Minister from 1990 to 1991 under Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar and from 1998 to 2002 under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He served as the finance minister under BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) first full-time government. Serving as a prominent leader under the BJP for a long time, Sinha had eventually quit the party in 2018 after becoming an ardent critic of the Modi government.

Sinha's tweet was quick enough to draw reactions on his 'sarcasm' towards his 'old' party that was washed out bythe AAP and finished at a distant second in the poll race.

The BJP was earlier hoping for 55 out of 70 seats while it has only been able to bag seven seats till now, which is four more than what it had got in 2015. In 2015, the BJP had only won three seats.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram