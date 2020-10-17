'Ye Haath Humko Dede Spidey': Netflix's 'Caption This' Contest Leads to Spiderman-Sholay Crossover

The two words that have given birth to many hilarious memes are ‘caption this.’ Several entertainment platforms share pictures from movies or series and engage their fans to caption the photograph.

Following the trend, YouTube India posted a still of the superhero character Spider-Man played by Tobey Maguire and asked Twitterati to caption it. In the picture, Tobey is seemingly struggling as his expressions are tensed up.

The scene is from the 2004 film Spider-Man 2 where the superhero is making an attempt to save a train from down.

A user Saksham Arora replied to YouTube’s tweet saying that is the picture of YouTube trying to process the HD version on his 2G internet connection.

Reacting to his witty comment, YouTube said that it looks like he likes to live on the EDGE, hinting at the Enhanced Data for Global Evolution (EDGE) which is the technology that provides faster speed than the outdated GPRS system.

Just a pic youtube trying to process hd version on my 2g internet — Saksham Arora (@SakshamAroraaa) October 15, 2020

Parth, another commenter, compared the Spider-Man picture to a scene from Sholay — a classic Bollywood film. In the Sholay scene, the protagonist's hands are tied while his lady love is being forced to dance in front of a group of dacoits. He said that it looks like Spider-Man is the armless protagonist "Thakur" Sholay protagonist, asking his girlfriend Mary Jane not to dance in front of the villain Doctor Octopus.

To this rib-tickling comment, YouTube India responded by tweaking a famous dialogue from Sholay. “Ye haath hamko dede Spiderman,” YouTube commented.

Ye haath humko dede Spiderman !!! — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) October 15, 2020

Varad Patil, seemingly a fan of YouTube, captioned the picture as, “How my mind stops me from doing study and tells me to spend hours on YouTube.”

How my mind stops me from doing study and tells me to spend hours on YouTube 😂 — Varad Patil (@MasterVarad) October 15, 2020

YouTube India responded with a funny GIF to his comment.

Earlier, movie streaming platform Netflix India posted a reel from the Kajol starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, asking people to caption it. The Kajol meme soon went viral.