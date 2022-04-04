'Ye Hum Hain, Ye Humare PM Hain': Imran Khan Stans Recreate 'Pawri' Meme amid Crisis

Pakistan’s political woes have been making headlines and ‘PakistanPoliticalCrisis’ is trending on Twitter. The Imran Khan government sidestepped a trust vote it was certain to lose. The Prime Minister then said on Sunday that he has advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly and call for fresh elections. A petition filed in Pakistan’s Supreme Court has challenged the chaotic developments that unfolded in the country’s National Assembly. Some scenes from the chaotic proceedings have made their way to the internet and have gone viral. One such clip shows the Parliamentarians recreating the ‘Pawri’ meme by Dananeer Mobeen. The video shows Imran Khan’s supporters saying, “Ye hum hain, ye humare PM hain (camera on Imran Khan), Opposition Zaleel ho gayi hain." (This is us, this is our PM, the Opposition has been humiliated).

Watch the video here:

“Whole Ρaκistan is a meme material.."

Whole Ρaκistan is a meme material 🤣pic.twitter.com/ZwQIEbi6oH— Meme Farmer (@craziestlazy) April 3, 2022

Khan, who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a Naya Pakistan’, is at a critical juncture of his political career as he has lost majority after defection from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Two of his allied parties also withdrew their support and joined the ranks of the rejuvenated Opposition. Opposition Leader in the Pakistan National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif reacted angrily to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s televised question-and-answer session with the nation, saying that a “treason case” should be filed against the premier first, reported Geo News.

Two years ago, 19-year-old Dananeer Mobeen became an overnight sensation after her five-second-video ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ went viral across subcontinents. In an interaction with News18’s Star Talk, the Pakistani student had revealed how the video has changed her life in a way that it has added more love, appreciation and a lot of new people to her life. She rose in internet popularity rose sharply since she shared a video roasting ‘borgors’ (a term used for those in Pakistan who try to imitate Western culture). In the video, she said, “ye hamari car hai, ye hum haiaur ye hamari ‘pawri’ horahihai” (This is our car, this is us and we are having a party).

