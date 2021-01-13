Ye Saandhni Thi? Rakhi Sawant's Hilarious Rant on 'Bigg Boss' is Now a Catchy Yashraj Mukhate Track

Yashraj Mukhate has been in the limelight ever since he made a track on the "Rasode Main Kaun Tha" dialogue from Saath Nibhana Saathiyaa. He gave a peppy tune to the dialogue that was delivered by Kokilaben’s character in the show. Ever since this video went viral, he has been making music clips of interesting or trending dialogues and scenes.

Recently, a clip on Instagram is going viral in which Mukhate creating a fun number from Rakhi Sawant’s statement in the TV reality show Bigg Boss. The track has been made from a very recent episode of the show. In the music video, he has taken a couple of dialogues that have been spoken by Rakhi. His track is based on the part where the actress shares her grievance against the house mates who had apparently thrown away her water bottle in the swimming pool.

To add an element of fun, he has also included a shot of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan. He himself has also featured in the video in his signature style. The video has been shared by the Instagram handle of Colors TV and has received over 84 thousand likes in less than 20 hours.

In the video, the musician is seen wearing a round neck light grey t-shirt. The variety of comments on the post are proof that the track by Mukhate is indeed a superhit. Some people remarked on how Rakhi is a good source of their entertainment, while some were of the view that Arshi’s shots in the video have made it even more funny. Quite a few people have also lauded Mukhate for always choosing on-point dialogues and giving them a laughter riot.

A person on the post said, “Hahahahhahah mind blowing yash,” while another one commented, “His talent and her dialogues :- perfection.”One Instagram user who is of the view that Rakhi deserves a spot in top 5 wrote that she saved the whole season. A different user said, “Rakhi has given Mukhate almost a year of gags in BB14.” Some Rakhi fans also dropped in their comments in which they mentioned that she is the most entertaining contestant and is clearly a good contender to make it to the top.

One person said, “Rakhi has made show entertaining, she deserves to be on top.” Another one wrote, “Rakhi is awesome. She should be the winner of the show. Rubina is mean, Rakhi is Queen.”