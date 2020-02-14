Yeah, Science! Gujarati Family Performs 'Roka' Ceremony With Bride and Groom on Video Call

In a truly bizarre incident, a Gujarati family conducted the traditional 'Roka' ceremony on a video call, and it comes as no surprise that it left the Internet in splits and shock together.

The one minute and 23 seconds long video clip, which is doing rounds on the internet including WhatsApp, begins with a decked up family performing some rituals, which are apparently for 'roka'. The alleged bride and groom, who are on video call, individually can be seen placed on two different decorated stools.

Rituals such as applying teeka are being done, with teeka being put on the phone screen. It is then followed up by a lady placing a red chunari on the bride's video call.

A user on the microblogging portal had shared the video tagging the team of Metro Park. In the tweet, he said, “Hey, Team #MetroPark look what you have done? @RanvirShorey @AbiVarghese @purbijoshi @ajayanvenu @OmiOneKenobe @vegatamotia @ErosNow @anandmahindra here's what I found in my #Whatsappwonderbox.”

The video also got actor Ranvir Shorey’s attention and he shared the clip on his Twitter page.

