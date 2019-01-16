English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yeah, Science! World's First IVF Baby Wishes World's Second IVF Baby a Happy 40th Birthday
Louise Brown, the world's first IVF girl, wished the first IVF boy, Alastair MacDonald, on his 40th birthday on Twitter.
How many unique things do only you and your friends have in common? For this woman and her friend, the common factor is that they are the both first IVF (In-vitro fertilization) or 'Test-tube' babies of their respective genders.
And they're both the same age!
Louise Brown, who is a 40-year-old Englishwoman, is known for being the world's first IVF baby. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, she wished the world's second IVF baby, and the first baby of the male gender, Alastair MacDonald a happy birthday.
In the tweet, she wrote, "Happy 40th Birthday to my good friend Alastair MacDonald. The first IVF boy and the world’s second IVF baby. Have a great time!"
Louise isn't the only one who wished him, though. Both Louise and Alastair were conceived at UK's Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic.
Louise is about six months older than Alastair, and on her 40th birthday, she had a celebration to mark the milestone for IVF.
‘I am just an ordinary person and that is the point really, IVF is for everyone and the fact I am just a regular person helped it develop into what it is today,’ she had said.
Louise has been an active campaigner for IVF access for all.
Happy 40th Birthday to my good friend Alastair MacDonald. The first IVF boy and the world’s second IVF baby. Have a great time! https://t.co/QyUNLukAhw— Louise Brown (@LouiseJoyBrown) January 14, 2019
Happy birthday Alastair! - Scotland’s first IVF baby and the world’s first “test-tube” boy celebrates his 40th birthday today - have a good one. https://t.co/yYju4uwh4M— Bourn Hall Clinic UK (@BournHallClinic) January 14, 2019
