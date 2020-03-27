BUZZ

Year After Disappointing Ending, Game of Thrones is Back to Entertain You in Lockdown

Image for representation.

Game developers Behaviour Interactive gifted a new pastime to all fans with Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall, released on March 26, 2020.

  Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 7:05 PM IST
While the popular drama series Game of Thrones ended last year at a not-so-convincing end, there is something from our popular TV show to keep us hooked to the favourite fictional characters of all time. Game developers Behaviour Interactive gifted a new pastime to all fans with Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall, released on March 26, 2020.


The new RPG is now available for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. The game will be available on Android device from April 3. Meanwhile, developers are encouraging pre-registration for Android users.


You can take part as your favourite character from the popular TV show. The players go through the past, present and future of the character they play. Each player will be taking the command of the Night’s Watch. They have to recruit the watch for Seven kingdoms, and also have to defend the wall.


During the play, one has to collect maximum characters, including Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Jaime Lannister, Melisandre and Tormund Giantsbane, by “fighting in squad-based tactics battles, special events, and PvP battles.”


The battles are played on a turn-by-turn grid-based system and each character has different abilities and special powers.


Here’s a trailer of the game:


The iOS users can download the free game using the link .


While Android users will have to wait a little more, they can pre-register for the game using the link.

