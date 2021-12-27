Year Ender 2021: Dog Cameos to Cuss Words, Top 5 Hilarious Moments on Live TV

Hosting or appearing on a live television show is not an easy task. One always runs the risk of encountering an unexpected turn of events that will be recorded and shared on social media. As the year 2021 comes to an end we take a look at top five bone-tickling moments from live television.

BBC Breakfasts

In this episode of BBC Breakfast Morning from September 20, correspondent Carol Kirkwood was seen playing with a trainee golden Labrador who tugged at the leash she was holding and pulled her over. The hilarious moment was captured on live television when she was having a conversation on television. Show presenter Dan Walker was heard saying: “We’ve got Kirkwood down!” as Kirkwood fell to the ground. Walker further said “Someone save Carol!” as he chuckled with his co-host Sally Nugen.

Paw-dorable guest

Work from home certainly has its own risks. For chief meteorologist of Global News, Anthony Farnell, it was when his puppy interrupted him during his daily weather bulletin report. The goldendoodle was spotted entering the frame in a hilarious video that went viral back in August.

My new favourite WFH problem. I don’t know why, it just gets funnier pic.twitter.com/NiIX5osHh7— rose (@rosevalentee) August 30, 2021

Morning Madness

Hosts of British live television show This Morning were in for a hilarious treat when a guest at the family show used cuss words. The live show episode, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, showed how they were left in splits after a contestant Linda swore on national television twice. Linda participated in one of the segments of the show called, Spin to Win, and ended up winning a prize money of £3,000. An excited Linda ended up swearing twice and everyone was laughing their hearts out.

Good old Linda pic.twitter.com/bQ9HAR7ETJ— Mark T (@Tulstar) November 8, 2021

Surprise visitor

CNN reporter Manu Raju ended up cursing on live television when a cicada crawled into his live shot. The large insect was seen crawling up his collar when he jumped into action and smacked it away. In the footage, Raju was caught off-guard and ended up jumping into action while cursing the insect.

Had an unwelcome visitor try to crawl into my live shot earlier. pic.twitter.com/Pu68z0cWSN— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 27, 2021

‘And the band played on’

When Israel was witnessing the crucial vote of confidence against then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, a reporter from the location encountered an acapella group performing music on live TV. The video of the hilarious moment was shared by CNN reporter Hala Gorani on Twitter. In the footage, Gorani can be seen sitting on a stool with all the recording equipment as she reported from Tel Aviv to her colleagues back in the US. But the cheerful acapella group on a boat behind her could be heard singing a cheerful sea shanty.

When you’re anchoring the Israeli Knesset confidence vote and a traditional a capella sea shanty singing barge floats past your location. pic.twitter.com/jmm3eAnEDt— Hala Gorani (@HalaGorani) June 13, 2021

Which of these live television moments is your favourite?

