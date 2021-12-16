It’s that time of the year again. The annual new year, new me tradition hoarders are already gearing up to make their short-lived resolution lists and the year that was is trending all around. As 2021 draws to a close in about 15 days, Google released its ‘Year in Search’ list which showed that cricket, cinema and covid-19 ruled the roost in India. According to this year’s list, the Indian Premier League and CoWIN were the most-searched things in 2021 in India. The search queries in India for 2021 reflect the deadly battle against the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic which the country suffered earlier this year. The overall top five searches include IPL, CoWIN, ICC T20 World Cup, Euro Cup, and Tokyo Olympics. But, desis are known for adding their signature bizarre touch to just about anything and Googling is no different. The strange searches that flooded Google in 2021 were nothing short of unusual. On a scale of one to 10 in oddity, we’d rate the ones below an easy 10 (or above).

Home-made Covid-19 Vaccine?

India launched the world’s biggest inoculation drive on January 16. And desis took to social media for ways to make vaccines on their own, perhaps to help the nation achieve this milestone faster? (No, we’re kidding.) ‘How to make coronavirus vaccine at home?’ trended with 200% rise in searches. ‘Side effects of coronavirus vaccine’ was also one of the top Google searches after the vaccination drive was launched. Indians are no strangers to finding jugaad methods for just about anything and at the peak of the pandemic in July 2020, too, people had reportedly relied on Google for similar DIY stuff.

Rihanna a Muslim?

After pop singer Rihanna shared a news article on the internet blockade in Delhi that followed clashes between protesting farmers and police, desis got to work to find out who she really is. And of course, that would involve religion. ‘Is Rihanna Muslim’ and ‘Rihanna religion’ figured on top of Google search trends right after the tweet, incredulously. We’re sure even Rihanna might have been taken aback by the extent of desi dedication to religion. While many Indians criticised her calling the tweet “paid” and that she shouldn’t talk about things she doesn’t know about, others hailed her for shining an international spotlight on the farmers’ protest.

“Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest,” was the caption of Barbadian singer’s controversial tweet to her more than 100 million followers.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana had been camping at several Delhi border points demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price. After a 15 month-long sit-in, farmers vacated their protest sites after PM Modi announced the repeal of the contentious laws.

Where is Mirabai Chanu From?

Mirabai Chanu brought home India’s first medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In a recent post, she expressed gratitude for meeting her family after two years and tweeted photos with them. “This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I’m grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level,” Chanu wrote in the post. Netizens soon started digging around to know which state she belongs to. Hailing from Manipur’s Nongpok Kakching, ‘Mirabai Chanu belongs to which state’ saw a 250% spike in searches since the post, which garnered over 116k likes.

This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I'm grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level. pic.twitter.com/RlXby6QoOv— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 28, 2021

Chanu has previously gone viral after confessing her undying love for pizza, following which, Domino’s India offered her free pizzas for life.

PV Sindhu’s Records Apart, Indians Care More For Her Caste

Although PV Sindhu scripted history by winning a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the only Indian woman and the second Indian to win two individual Olympic medals, Indians were more concerned about something else. In perhaps the most desi thing ever, ‘PV Sindhu caste’ rose to the top of Google search ranks soon after. The term saw a whopping 700% rise in searches followed a search for ‘kamma’. Sindhu is also the fourth female shuttler in the history of Olympics to win medals in back-to-back Games. However, she is not new to the curiosity surrounding her caste. When she won silver at the Rio Olympics too, people immediately started googling her caste, with most searches coming from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region.

Hima Das was also subject to caste investigation after she became the first Indian athlete to win gold in the women’s 400-metre event at the IAAF World U-20 Championships. Caste was the most searched ‘related topic’ with her and ‘Hima Das caste’ showed up immediately on Google results.

How to Make Oxygen at Home?

As Indians gasped for breath and scrambled for oxygen cylinders at the peak of the second Covid-19 wave, many took to social media for DIY methods to make medical oxygen at home. Since hospitals and oxygen manufacturers had no choice but to send back people desperately in need for the same, citizens turned to the God of all answers - Google. Google trends showed a spike in searches for ‘how to make oxygen at home’ in April when the crisis deepened. YouTube videos that showed processes like electrolysis to produce oxygen quickly garnered thousands of views while doctors warned against the dangers of this unsupervised trend. Even school students started trying out these home experiments. Making medical-grade oxygen is obviously no easy task. Health professionals slammed the trend which, in reality, involves hazardous steps that require specific equipment and even runs the risk of explosions. Many fake coronavirus cures also flooded social media around this time with people demonstrating inhaling of steam from cookers or kettles to ‘kill’ the virus.

The Aryan Khan Conundrum

One of the biggest scandals that rocked Bollywood in 2021 was the Aryan Khan drug bust case on a Mumbai cruise. The eldest son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan was caught in a spiralling whirlwind that involved a tussle between the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena government. Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 on charges of alleged possession, consumption, and sale/purchase of drugs following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He was granted bail by the high court on October 28. Amid the floating of numerous theories surrounding the arrest, desis went berserk over their favourite actor’s son being ‘framed’ and charged into social media for clearing all their queries. From ‘is Aryan Khan adopted’ to ‘will Aryan get bail astrology’ and ‘Aryan Khan favourite food,’ the search engine encountered a wide range of the weirdest demands from desis.

During this time, many throwback videos of Shah Rukh Khan resurfaced on social media, one of which was a Ted Talk at Vancouver in 2017, where he addressed the rumours that his youngest child AbRam was actually Aryan’s son.

Parag Agrawal’s IIT Rank, Salary Trends After He Becomes Twitter CEO

After Jack Dorsey announced his resignation from the post of CEO of Twitter, the news of an Indian taking over the position sent the internet into a tizzy. From Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, desis began gushing over Indian-origin CEOs taking over the world. Parag Agrawal, the former Chief Technology Officer at Twitter, was picked as the new boss at the microblogging company. We as a society are inquisitive in nature. Knowing the personal details of an individual (be it random or familiar), is a source of entertainment for many of us. Even when someone in our family has excelled at something, we are, at times, more interested in our neighbour’s progress (or lack thereof). Unsurprisingly, soon enough, Parag’s salary, IIT rank and details about his wife started trending on Google searches, feeding our hunger for more ‘gossip’?

Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support 💙 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021

“I look forward to building on everything we have accomplished under Jack’s leadership and I am incredibly energized by the opportunities ahead. By continuing to improve our execution, we will deliver tremendous value for our customers and shareholders as we reshape the future of public conversation,” he said while taking over the reins of Twitter.

How to Make Sambar Without Tomato?

You can take the tomato out of sambar, but not sambar out of desi dining. As the prices of tomatoes skyrocketed amid a continuous downpour in south India, desis tried to find a way around the inflation to still bring the staple accompaniment - the humble sambar - to the table, literally. Kerala and Tamil Nadu were severely struck by the crisis as the tomatoes imported from Andhra Pradesh came to a standstill. Due to unseasonal rains, the nationwide average retail tomato price shot up by 63 percent to Rs 67 per kg in the last year, with Chennai markets touching a peak of Rs 150 per kg. Google trends showed a rise in searches for how to make chutney, sambar, and rasam sans tomatoes. Apparently, earlier, farmers at Dharmapuri district had discarded almost 1 tonne of the fruit on the road since they were getting only Rs 1 instead of the retail price of Rs 4.

Following the hike, it was reported that an eatery located at Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district distributed biryani for 1 kg of tomato.

What is Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s Height, Age?

After India reclaimed the Miss Universe crown 21 years later at the pageant held at Eilat, Israel, netizens have been going wild over the 21-year-old Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu from Chandigarh. Prior to her bagging the coveted title, only Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta have won it before in 1994 and 2000 respectively. Naturally, interest around Sandhu was piqued and desis wanted to know everything about her, literally. Google searches around Sandhu immediately jumped right after the announcement on Monday morning. From queries as diverse as Harnaaz’s height to weight and age, curious netizens also wanted to know about her parents, boyfriend, birth chart, and religion. Priorities, right? Previous winners of Miss World titles like Manushi Chhillar and Aishwarya Rai also figured prominently on the top of Google trends. People were also apparently searching for motivational speaker and body positivity activist Harnaam Kaur, which could have probably been a mixup of similar-sounding names.

Sandhu, who had around 290k Instagram followers earlier, now has a whopping 1.5 million followers. South Africa’s Lalela Mswane was declared the second runner-up and Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira was the first runner-up at the 70th edition of the beauty pageant.

Weird searches have dominated the world trends too as people are still debating on if a Jaffa Cake is an actual cake or a biscuit in the UK, while the viral Bernie Sanders picture in gloves sent the search for mittens skyrocketing in the US. The pronunciation of dogecoin and quinoa have left many stumped and Americans are still confused over the correct usage of ‘affect’ and ‘effect.’ Overall, Google announced that its most popular search terms in 2021 include Squid Game, Alec Baldwin, and the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

