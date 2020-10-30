'Year Ending on Good Note': Netizens Welcome Delhi's Virtual Rendezvous With Books

Book lovers, its your time to rise and shine! The pandemic might have shut down or delayed a lot of our travel plans and more, but there's one thing that it hasn't been able to snatch away from us- its our love affair with books.

Due to the pandemic, the Delhi Book Fair which is organised every year at the Pragati Maidan will be held virtually this time. Arranged by the Federation of Indian Publishers, the fair will be hosted digitally on October 30 and 31 2020 on the Pragati-E platform.

The book exhibitors will be able to display their products to a global audience, conduct webinars and book readings and also interact directly with their visitors through live chat.

Interested participants can contact fiponline.org. for details regarding the events happening at the book fair. Also, the registration for the fair can be done by following the link here.

Started in 1995, the Delhi Book Fair is organized every year by the Federation of Indian Publishers at Pragati Maidan and is attended by millions of students and readers for a rendezvous with books.

The bibliophiles on internet welcomed the news excitedly and were grateful for the wonderful opportunity to be a part of the literary festival at such a huge scale from their homes. Check out some reactions:

Never thought a book fair could be virtually possible. Super excited about this. Bring it on Virtual Delhi Book Fair. — गरिमा 🍂 (@Garima1907) October 30, 2020

If you are overwhelmed by books, You must be excited to know that the Delhi Book Fair is all the way coming to our home. Lets Join Virtual Delhi Book Fair — Pun Baaz (@apna__pun) October 30, 2020

It is a magnificent campanig. We are appreciating them. Virtual Delhi Book Fair — Priyanshi Singh (@Priyanshissingh) October 30, 2020

No better news for book lovers than to knowing about Virtual Delhi Book Fair. Thanks to the virtual event platform @PragatiE_ , we all can now participate in. — Diksha Verma (@notyourgirl1_) October 30, 2020

Let's end this year on good notes with books and join this Virtual Delhi Book Fair to get some quality thoughts. Jump in and join https://t.co/HPqYFKTfLZ — Sushil K Kashyap (@SushilKashyap01) October 30, 2020

Let's spend some quality time by joining Virtual Delhi Book Fair which is happening today and tomorrow. — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) October 30, 2020

Apart from the usual showcasing of the titles on display, an online literature festival titled ‘Pragati Prasad’ is also going to be organized that will be a chance to talk about the issues related to the book publishing community. This will also be a medium for other writers and thinkers who cater ton various social aspects.