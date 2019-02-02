English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Bacon, Not Stirred: Animal Lovers Fear for Pet Piglets On Eve of Chinese Lunar Year of The Pig
Bama pigs, the species most commonly kept as pets in Taiwan, may be small and cute when they are young but they can grow to a hulking 60 kg
Image Used for Reference REUTERS/Daniel Acker/Files
Loading...
With the Lunar Year of the Pig starting on Tuesday (February 5), pig lovers in Taiwan fear that a rush of people wanting to usher good fortune into their homes by getting a piglet as a pet may lead to a wave of abandoned pigs later on.
Anita Chen, who runs a social media forum for pet pig owners and has two pig pets at her home in Taipei, said the first thing owners have to consider when raising pigs was freedom and flexibility.
Pigs like her "Xin-Xin" and "Mei-Mei" have the intelligence of a five-year-old child and can open everything from fridges to doors and drawers, often ripping out everything inside, to the horror of their homecoming owners.
"Piglets are very attached to people, they will constantly squeak to make you play with it or feed it," Chen said, adding that many overwhelmed owners abandon their pet piglets in just a few months.
Visitors at a petting farm in the northern city of Taoyuan get a kick out feeding milk to piglets in a pen, and farm owner Yang San-guei says more people ask about taking them home to keep as a pet.
"We don't advise this as they are farm animals," he says.
Bama pigs, the species most commonly kept as pets in Taiwan, may be small and cute when they are young but they can grow to a hulking 60 kg, Yang said.
But if visitors won't be warned off, Yang said he is willing to sell a piglet for 3,000 NTD ($98). The other little piggies go to market when they outgrow their pen.
Veterinarian Chang Chien-ming advised anyone thinking of getting a pig to do their research thoroughly to avoid nasty surprises.
"So that they know how big these pigs can grow and find an adequate veterinary hospital and educate themselves about the medical and nutritional aspects," he said.
Veterinary clinics willing to treat pigs are hard to find, Chang said, with only one in a hundred accepting pig patients.
Many owners also soon realise that having a porcine pet can seriously crimp their holiday plans. Pet hotels do not accept pigs.
Abandoned pigs in Taiwan have a harder time finding a new home than cats and dogs. Publicly funded shelters don't accept pigs as they are not classified as pets, leaving it to pet lovers or private shelters to take them in.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Anita Chen, who runs a social media forum for pet pig owners and has two pig pets at her home in Taipei, said the first thing owners have to consider when raising pigs was freedom and flexibility.
Pigs like her "Xin-Xin" and "Mei-Mei" have the intelligence of a five-year-old child and can open everything from fridges to doors and drawers, often ripping out everything inside, to the horror of their homecoming owners.
"Piglets are very attached to people, they will constantly squeak to make you play with it or feed it," Chen said, adding that many overwhelmed owners abandon their pet piglets in just a few months.
Visitors at a petting farm in the northern city of Taoyuan get a kick out feeding milk to piglets in a pen, and farm owner Yang San-guei says more people ask about taking them home to keep as a pet.
"We don't advise this as they are farm animals," he says.
Bama pigs, the species most commonly kept as pets in Taiwan, may be small and cute when they are young but they can grow to a hulking 60 kg, Yang said.
But if visitors won't be warned off, Yang said he is willing to sell a piglet for 3,000 NTD ($98). The other little piggies go to market when they outgrow their pen.
Veterinarian Chang Chien-ming advised anyone thinking of getting a pig to do their research thoroughly to avoid nasty surprises.
"So that they know how big these pigs can grow and find an adequate veterinary hospital and educate themselves about the medical and nutritional aspects," he said.
Veterinary clinics willing to treat pigs are hard to find, Chang said, with only one in a hundred accepting pig patients.
Many owners also soon realise that having a porcine pet can seriously crimp their holiday plans. Pet hotels do not accept pigs.
Abandoned pigs in Taiwan have a harder time finding a new home than cats and dogs. Publicly funded shelters don't accept pigs as they are not classified as pets, leaving it to pet lovers or private shelters to take them in.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Want Free Beyonce and Jay-Z Concert Tickets for Life? All You Have to Do is Become Vegan
- Peranbu Movie Review: Mammootty-Starrer is Bound to Stay With You for a Long Time
- Ranveer Singh Kisses Wife Deepika Padukone Outside Soho House After Dinner Date
- Captain Marvel First Screening Reaction: Guess Who Steals the Show Before 'Avengers Endgame'
- All the PM's Men: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results