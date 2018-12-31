2018 has been a busy year, with widespread farmer protests, Adivasi movements, increasing conversations about gender and the environment. As the year winds to a close, News18.com brings to you the best of year.News18 tracked the Adivasi 'Patthargarhi' movement for sovereignty that has swept across central India. In hundreds of 'Patthargarhi' villages, across several states in India, MPs, MLAs, police and state IDs like voter cards and Aadhaar aren't welcomed anymore.Bilochpura, a sleepy village in UP's Baghpat district has found itself on the map of the Balochistan Freedom Movement. After a speech by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2016, an RSS affiliate organisation, the Hind Baloch Forum is galvanising Baloch youth in a call to action, staging protests and preaching the cause for Baloch freedomAuthorities speak of a relatively smooth land acquisition process for the proposed international airport in Jewar, 60 kilometres from Noida, with over 75 per cent of farmers signing the consent forms. Many, though, say they only gave consent for the airport project and not the compensation offered.They want to set up ‘Baba ka Mandir’ in Pakistan, they want you to use your muscle power to remove Babar’s name from history, they want you to know that if you live in India, you have to say ‘Vande Mataram’ and if you are visiting a temple, they want you to dance ‘kamar hilake’. Welcome to the world of desi pop stars who are on a mission to spread their words of wisdom through songs on Hinduism, nationalism and cow politics. But it’s with a bit of a twist, the songs are accompanied by what they call-- ‘DJ music’. Hindutva Pop's most celebrated artists include Laxmi Dubey, Akshara Singh, Ritesh Pandey, and Dinesh Lal.We have managed to create mountains in Delhi! Yes, mountains of trash. With Delhi producing more than 10,000 tonnes of waste daily, these mountains were bound to take shape. These Mountains stand tall. They are a testimony of our failed waste management system and pose hard questions about our future plans. Will we find a solution? Or will continue to drown in waste.News18 travelled with the Bakarwals through the rugged terrains of Jammu and Kashmir. The lives of the nomadic tribe have changed post the rape and murder of an 8-year-old from the community. Watch the video to go on a journey with these Bakarwals.Durga Gawde, also known as Shakti, is a gender-fluid individual who defies preconceived gender norms and is set to educate the world about why gender shouldn't exist at all. On some days, Durga can be sporting a highly contoured face with a beard while on some days, you’d see the 25-year-old being very graceful and feminine. This pride month, let's look beyond what we understand as predefined binary genders. The scrapping of section 377 on 6th September 2018 will hopefully usher in a new era of rights for the LGBTQ community. Watch the video to get to know her better.Friendship in Bollywood has been one of the most popular and common emotion. The sacred bond has been made legendary by characters, be it the Jai-Veeru of Sholay or the trio in Dil Chahta Hai. While most of the known friendship in Hindi cinema has been about supporting each other and being each other's back from the start to the end, there are few films where friendships teach us some valuable lessons. On this Friendship Day, we bring to you a trip down the memory lane.Human beings have been fascinated by space since times immemorial but it’s been only 60 years since we started exploring space for ourselves. In October 1957, the space race begins with Russia successfully launching its first satellite. News18 looks at the major achievements in humanity's space exploration effort.When Daljit Sean Singh, 48, showed up to audition for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, he was hung over. In this episode of Uncommon People, Common Problems Daljit talks about his privileged upbringing, alcoholism and subsequent homelessness, how he became a fitness model in his forties and the special place death has in his life.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.