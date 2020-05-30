BUZZ

'Yeh Corona Bada Baadnam': J&K Cop Composes Song on Preventive Measures for Coronavirus

(Image credit: ANI)

Various police departments are adopting innovative ways to create awareness about preventive measures that need to be taken against the novel coronavirus. A cop from Jammu and Kashmir, Sohan Raghuvanshi too has joined the bandwagon after he composed a song to spread awareness about measures one needs to take, to remain safe from the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

In a video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, one can hear him sing his composition.

The lyrics of his track are, “Yeh virus maange jaan, na niklo ghar se yaaron. Yeh corona bada badnaam. Yeh virus maange jaan. Sanitiser se haath ko dhona hai. Mask munh par zaroor lagaana hai. Laxman Rekha ka maan karo tum. Corona ghatak hai, isko jaano tum. Yeh virus maange jaan (This virus asks for your life, do not step out of your homes. This corona is infamous. This virus asks for your life, wash your hands with sanitizer. Wear masks and maintain social distancing. Corona is deadly. This virus asks for your life.).”

The nearly one-minute-video of Sohan has been lauded by the netizens with Twitterati showering their appreciation in the reply section to the post.

A user wrote, “Excellent ,marvelous ,brilliant Hats off (to) you sir”, while another posted, “Very good sir.”

Meanwhile, another police personnel from Delhi Police department had recently sung a beautiful rendition of popular bollywood track, “Teri Mitti” from Akshay Kumar starrer film Kesari.

Rajat Rathor, had dedicated his performance to all those who are on the front line for fighting the deadly COVID-19 disease.


