1-MIN READ

'Yeh Dharti Meri Maa Hai': Suniel Shetty Celebrates World Earth Day in the Most Bollywood Way

Image posted by Suniel Shetty / Instagram.

Image posted by Suniel Shetty / Instagram.

On Wednesday, the actor used the iconic line from 1997's 'Border' movie to commemorate the 50th Earth Day.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 8:31 AM IST
Over two decades ago, Suniel Shetty mouthed this dialogue in "Border", and the line has become synonymous with on-screen patriotism.

"Yeh dharti meri maa hai, aur koi meri maa ke samne nazar uthake deke aisa main hone nahi dunga."

On Wednesday, the actor used the iconic line to commemorate the 50th Earth Day.

Sharing a still from the movie, Suniel wrote: "ye dharti meri maa hai. #earthday."

Fans, who were hit with nostalgia, were quick to comment on Shetty's post.

"One of the all time best performances by an indian actor ever (sic)."

"Salute Shetty sir superb role in movie border🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

"Yes SIR👏 love you SIR. THE one nd only ANNAA👏 . My all time favr8 childhood hero.Jai hind🇮🇳 (sic)."

"The best Earth Day post."

"That’s a funny caption but at the same time, it speaks volume❤️"

Directed by JP Dutta, the 1997 patriotic blockbuster is set during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The multistarrer is toplined by Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna and Jackie Shroff among others.

Suniel will be next seen in the crime drama "Mumbai Saga", which is directed by Sanja Gupta.

(With IANS inputs)

