BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Yeh Ek Janam ka Hai?': Inflated Electricity Bills in Pandemic Spark Meme Fest on Twitter

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

Amidst such a situation, it seems netizens have now found some respite in memes trying to highlight the financial crisis faced by them due to such enormous amount.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 21, 2020, 9:23 PM IST
Share this:

Inflated electricity bills in the last couple of weeks across many states have left people fuming for the longest time.

After Mumbai residents including Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu complained of exorbitant bill amounts, similar incidents were reported and shared on social media from residents of Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Maharashtra, Kolkata.

Consumers complained of bills as high as Rs 30,000 and bill amounts which are also 15 times higher than their usual bills.

Amidst such a situation, it seems netizens have found some respite in memes trying to highlight the financial crisis faced by them due to such enormous amount (not to forget) at a time when there's a massive pay cut in the job sector.

However, power companies have claimed that due to the coronavirus lockdown they couldn't send employees to take the meter readings and bills were calculated on an estimated basis of the average consumption in the months preceding the lockdown.

Next Story
Loading