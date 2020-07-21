'Yeh Ek Janam ka Hai?': Inflated Electricity Bills in Pandemic Spark Meme Fest on Twitter

Inflated electricity bills in the last couple of weeks across many states have left people fuming for the longest time.

After Mumbai residents including Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu complained of exorbitant bill amounts, similar incidents were reported and shared on social media from residents of Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Maharashtra, Kolkata.

Consumers complained of bills as high as Rs 30,000 and bill amounts which are also 15 times higher than their usual bills.

Amidst such a situation, it seems netizens have found some respite in memes trying to highlight the financial crisis faced by them due to such enormous amount (not to forget) at a time when there's a massive pay cut in the job sector.

Me planning to pay my past and next successive electricity bills#electricitybill pic.twitter.com/i0K3PVC6hW — RightToRecall (@rtr2025) July 21, 2020

After getting #electricitybillPublic to Electricity board pic.twitter.com/dSGuVPm0yo — Swati Sahu (@Swatisahu08) July 21, 2020

@myBESTElectricMy bill for May was Rs 1000/-And June is Rs 5730/-Why this kolaveri D?Meter reading to lelo, tuka kyu maar rhe ho#electricitybill pic.twitter.com/KaX6bxxa8M — Johnny Sins (@Kv3_Singh) July 21, 2020

However, power companies have claimed that due to the coronavirus lockdown they couldn't send employees to take the meter readings and bills were calculated on an estimated basis of the average consumption in the months preceding the lockdown.