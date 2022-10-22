Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Fans on Twitter Are Finally Realising Why Aditi Married Taran

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, like many other Bollywood films, presents itself in changing light as the years roll by. When one first watches it, there’s a lot to be said about Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny, but now, viewers are waking up to the all-around wholesomeness of Taran, played by Kunaal Roy Kapur. The film was a coming-of-age film in many ways, especially when it comes to the arc of Kalki Koechlin’s character Aditi. Aditi, though she nurses a deep, unreciprocated infatuation with Aditya Roy Kapoor’s character Avi, eventually ends up with Taran.

On Twitter they are realising that Aditi was wise in her decision to choose Taran. Many shared how they didn’t understand why Aditi chose to marry Taran back when they first watched the film, but they do now.

I’m at that stage in my life where I know why Aditi married Taran and why it was the best decision of her life pic.twitter.com/mPN28gKyhj — Deity (MIDNIGHTS ERA) (@gharkakabutar) October 20, 2022

she never got her feelings reciprocated by Avi ,but she finally got someone who loves her & willing for commitment ❤ https://t.co/vYUnQjWahq — Navamy (@Navamy7) October 21, 2022

This scene is actually very under rated even though the movie is hyped very well…. https://t.co/WzSooRkrlK — Mesmerized (@Gaya124K) October 20, 2022

Aditi was the only ckt I liked in the film tbh & her arc was really satisfying to watch https://t.co/8Gy4gLyduX — ً (@a1irdn9e0) October 21, 2022

The child in me never understood why she chose Tarun but watching it now…. what she did was best ‍♀️ https://t.co/sHvP6L3dOo — (@oskiboondein) October 20, 2022

"Kuch logon ke saath sirf waqt bitaane se sab kuch sahi ho jaata hai" This scene where Aditi tells Bunny why she chose Taran is one of my favourites in the film. And yeah IMO, being practical & making a choice >> choosing for love https://t.co/UJ6OB9zuED — TakeADeepBreath (@DeepTake) October 20, 2022

11 year old Adya could never understand why Aditi gave up on the guy who she loved and maybe even he did. Why didn’t she wait longer? Why did she “compromise”. I got the logic but didn’t get it, didn’t want to get it. Sad that I can understand her now. Sad that it makes sense. https://t.co/FziTx40nON — adya (@d_addy_a) October 20, 2022

As audiences mature, many films start to look quite different in hindsight.

