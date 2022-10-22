CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » Buzz » Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Fans on Twitter Are Finally Realising Why Aditi Married Taran
2-MIN READ

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Fans on Twitter Are Finally Realising Why Aditi Married Taran

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: October 22, 2022, 17:30 IST

New Delhi, India

YJHD fans are viewing the film in new light. (Credits: Via Twitter)

YJHD fans are viewing the film in new light. (Credits: Via Twitter)

YJHD fans who didn't understand why Aditi chose to marry Taran are beginning to having some realisations.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, like many other Bollywood films, presents itself in changing light as the years roll by. When one first watches it, there’s a lot to be said about Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny, but now, viewers are waking up to the all-around wholesomeness of Taran, played by Kunaal Roy Kapur. The film was a coming-of-age film in many ways, especially when it comes to the arc of Kalki Koechlin’s character Aditi. Aditi, though she nurses a deep, unreciprocated infatuation with Aditya Roy Kapoor’s character Avi, eventually ends up with Taran.

On Twitter they are realising that Aditi was wise in her decision to choose Taran. Many shared how they didn’t understand why Aditi chose to marry Taran back when they first watched the film, but they do now.

As audiences mature, many films start to look quite different in hindsight.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 22, 2022, 17:30 IST
last updated:October 22, 2022, 17:30 IST