This Indian TV Show Just Got Relationship Goals During Coronavirus Pandemic Spot On

Indian television seems to be quickly adapting to the new world post the coronavirus pandemic. And rest assured, it's an unprecedented cringe-fest.

after a long gap, the film and television industry in India is inching toward a slow reboot. And pioneering the change seems to be Star Plus's hit television drama 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.

The massively popular daily soap returned on air on Monday (July 13) with its first-ever episode post lockdown. And it seems to be setting the trend already. Not only has the show moved with the times and adapted to COVID-19 restrictions while shooting, but the pandemic has also been incorporated into scenes from the serial itself.

In Monday's episode, several characters were seen wearing face masks. A popular couple - Karthik and Naira - from the show were even seen romancing each other using a hand sanitiser and gloves and kissing though face shields.

In the scene, Karthik can be seen spraying sanitiser on Naira's hands, putting on gloves on her hands, and also putting on a face shield on her face while stepping out of the house. He goes on to put the sanitiser in her bag and also manages to kiss her through the translucent shield.

A video of the scene has been going viral on Twitter with the caption, "relationship goals".

This is not the only scene that featured such COVID-safe moments. In Tuesday's episode, Naira can be seen itching to take off her face mask when her beau Karthik lovingly admonishes her and tells her that she can only remove her mask in open spaces and if her hands are sanitised.

Most characters were seen donning masks and shiels. The incorporation of COVID-19 guidelines into the script brought endless cringe and hilarity on Twitter.

