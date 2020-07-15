BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
3-MIN READ

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Stars Appear On-Screen Wearing Face Mask and Shield, Amuse Internet

Screenshot from video tweeted by @olishaan.

Screenshot from video tweeted by @olishaan.

A short clip from the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' episode featuring Alka Kaushal aka Sita Choudhary and Naira Goenka played by Shivangi Joshi started doing the rounds of the web. The stars were seen in protective gears.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 15, 2020, 10:09 AM IST
Share this:

It's not every day that you see Indian daily soap actors donning face masks and shields on television sets so when fans noticed the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in a never-seen-before avatar, there was bound to be noise online.

With the economy taking baby steps back to normalcy, and the businesses resuming by adhering to safety precautions and guidelines laid down to safeguard oneself and others from the coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of several television serials has also kicked off-- much to the delight of fans.

In one such instance, the massively popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai reportedly returned to the air on Monday (July 13) with its first-ever episode post lockdown.

But what caught the attention of social media was seeing the cast of the show following the safety precautions while shooting for the episode. In fact, from the looks of it, the protection seemed to have made a spot in the plot of the episode, something which was pointed out by Twitterati.

Subsequently, a short clip from the episode featuring Alka Kaushal aka Sita Choudhary and Naira Goenka played by Shivangi Joshi started doing the rounds of the web.

In it, the two actors can be seen donning the protective covering (we are glad) as they go about with their usual business.

The clip which has already been viewed nearly a million times since the time of its upload had the Internet in splits.

Like many other shows, filming of the soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay was put to a halt due to the lockdown in the country but returned to shooting recently.

Notably, the show's lead actor Parth Samthaan tested positive for coronavirus. The actor was filming for his hit daily soap for the past week and more and now all shooting has been immediately stopped and all production and crew members advised compulsory coronavirus tests.

Parth took to social media to share his Covid-19 diagnosis as he wrote, "Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for Covid 19. Although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The BMC has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care (sic)."

Next Story
Loading