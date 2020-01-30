'Yeh toh Chikki Hai': High Resolution Photos of the Sun Have Desi Foodies Excited

The Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) in Hawaii has released never-before-seen photos of the sun's surface. The photos, which are in high resolution, are being described as the best and clearest photos ever taken.

While the surface of the sun appears to have been compartmentalized into cell-like structures, the National Science Foundation has clarified that each "cell" is actually the size of Texas.

The telescope will be used to study the Sun's workings. Scientists want fresh insights on its dynamic behaviour in the hope that they can forecast better its energetic outbursts - - what is often referred to as "space weather".

The photos have got desi foodies all riled up, because it seemingly resembles the humble chikki. Chikki is a popular snack in India, where jaggery and peanuts are combined to make a kind of candy bar. To be honest, the pictures of the sun are indeed making us feel hungry, because it looks exactly like food. Honeycombs, energy bars and coffee beans are some of the other comparisons we found on Twitter.

This is what Twitterati have to say:

You placed shengdanya chi chikki in front of camera while clicking photo Lonavala la gelela vatte? https://t.co/fRMgkt8fqq — Terrible Marathi Tales (@tmtofficial__) January 30, 2020

This the picture of sun in 4k.I feel it's like peanut chikki pic.twitter.com/o6NmqvAMeI — ///Someone/// (@om_speaks) January 30, 2020

Man that just looks like peanut chikki (those who know, know) https://t.co/jrRk7mJAOu — Aparajit Radhakrishna (@theskinnypotato) January 30, 2020

Most Detailed Chikki Image of Sun Captured Recently pic.twitter.com/Hriv3zaUDF — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) January 30, 2020

Dei this is a closeup of Rajaram's peanut chikki ‍♂️ https://t.co/QBGwRXwIpX — Hum Dekhenge ✊ (@beercomerad) January 30, 2020

The Sun’s highest resolution picture so far...Lonavala ki Chikki lagta hai pic.twitter.com/qJHqt0c38M — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) January 30, 2020

Sir this is a peanut chikki. https://t.co/VPXVkQnCnn — Chinmay Rahane (@crahane09) January 30, 2020

My dumb ass brain thought this was Chikki .... https://t.co/j8znH8I2Kc — V M R (@vasireddy1905) January 30, 2020

