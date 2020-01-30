Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Yeh toh Chikki Hai': High Resolution Photos of the Sun Have Desi Foodies Excited

The photos of the sun have got desi foodies all riled up, because it seemingly resembles the humble chikki.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:January 30, 2020, 2:44 PM IST
'Yeh toh Chikki Hai': High Resolution Photos of the Sun Have Desi Foodies Excited
The photos of the sun have got desi foodies all riled up, because it seemingly resembles the humble chikki.

The Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) in Hawaii has released never-before-seen photos of the sun's surface. The photos, which are in high resolution, are being described as the best and clearest photos ever taken.

While the surface of the sun appears to have been compartmentalized into cell-like structures, the National Science Foundation has clarified that each "cell" is actually the size of Texas.

The telescope will be used to study the Sun's workings. Scientists want fresh insights on its dynamic behaviour in the hope that they can forecast better its energetic outbursts - - what is often referred to as "space weather".

The photos have got desi foodies all riled up, because it seemingly resembles the humble chikki. Chikki is a popular snack in India, where jaggery and peanuts are combined to make a kind of candy bar. To be honest, the pictures of the sun are indeed making us feel hungry, because it looks exactly like food. Honeycombs, energy bars and coffee beans are some of the other comparisons we found on Twitter.

This is what Twitterati have to say:

