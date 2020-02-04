Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

'Yeh Toh Hallucination Hai': This is How People Felt While Watching Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot' Trailer

The trailer for Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar's Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship is out, and we're pretty sure the memes are going to be better than the actual movie.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2020, 10:11 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Yeh Toh Hallucination Hai': This is How People Felt While Watching Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot' Trailer
The trailer for Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar's Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship is out, and we're pretty sure the memes are going to be better than the actual movie.

The trailer for Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar's Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship is out, and we're pretty sure the memes are going to be better than the actual movie.

The trailer shows Vicky Kaushal trying to unravel the mystery of a ship, Sea Bird, that was found stranded on Mumbai's Juhu Beach. Hello? The Ghost Ship (2002) anyone? Well, to be honest, Steve Beck's unnerving horror movie about a haunted ship was far better than the dark (literally) world depicted in Bhanu Pratap Singh's movie. Bollywood, by now, should be able to come up with newer and novel elements of horror, instead of women crawling on the walls, spirits that stare at you from behind the mirror and stormy nights as ambience. Please, this is 2020.

But we have to thank the trailer for the memes! Soon after its release, #Bhoot and #BhootTrailer became top trends on Twitter with memers tearing apart each scene for hilarious memes. One particular dialogue from the trailer, "Yeh toh hallucination hai", seems to have caught on quick and has gone viral. You can check these out here!

The film releases on February 21, in case you were planning on watching it. Here's the full trailer:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram