'Yeh Toh Hallucination Hai': This is How People Felt While Watching Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot' Trailer

The trailer for Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar's Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship is out, and we're pretty sure the memes are going to be better than the actual movie.

The trailer shows Vicky Kaushal trying to unravel the mystery of a ship, Sea Bird, that was found stranded on Mumbai's Juhu Beach. Hello? The Ghost Ship (2002) anyone? Well, to be honest, Steve Beck's unnerving horror movie about a haunted ship was far better than the dark (literally) world depicted in Bhanu Pratap Singh's movie. Bollywood, by now, should be able to come up with newer and novel elements of horror, instead of women crawling on the walls, spirits that stare at you from behind the mirror and stormy nights as ambience. Please, this is 2020.

But we have to thank the trailer for the memes! Soon after its release, #Bhoot and #BhootTrailer became top trends on Twitter with memers tearing apart each scene for hilarious memes. One particular dialogue from the trailer, "Yeh toh hallucination hai", seems to have caught on quick and has gone viral. You can check these out here!

Me to my younger siblings at night -#BhootTrailer pic.twitter.com/KnozYEdf6x — Jatin Joshi (@JJoshiiiiiiiiii) February 3, 2020

When you go back to work on Monday after a long weekend #BhootTrailer pic.twitter.com/AqccqVKTY7 — Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) February 3, 2020

#BhootTrailer Me - 2020 Will be my year!!!2020 to me - pic.twitter.com/e48ZBFRUZ5 — Roastyourself (@niimz94) February 3, 2020

#BhootTrailerMy friend - bhai #BhootTrailerdekha? Bahut scary hai Me - * who already watched Conjuring , Insidious , Annabelle * pic.twitter.com/3IluWADacz — Shaman (@wittyshaman) February 3, 2020

#bhoottrailerHR - We will get back to youHR actually - pic.twitter.com/3CNVmqmFaV — Mayur Shivalkar (@Piratedmarathi) February 3, 2020

The film releases on February 21, in case you were planning on watching it. Here's the full trailer:

