LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Yelp Tried to Remove Bugs On App, Artificial Intelligence Deleted Everything

When Yelp, the American local-search service powered by crowd-sourced review forum, had to fix a bug, they ended up deleting everything on the app.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 16, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Yelp Tried to Remove Bugs On App, Artificial Intelligence Deleted Everything
When Yelp, the American local-search service powered by crowd-sourced review forum, had to fix a bug, they ended up deleting everything on the app.
Loading...
Artificial Intelligence can often go wrong. Ask Yelp.

So when Yelp, the American local-search service powered by crowd-sourced review forum, had to fix a bug, they ended up deleting everything on the app.

The Yelp app which is available only on Apple devices 'Version History' shared that they 'had trained a neural net to eliminate all the bugs in the app and it deleted everything.'

A neural net, known more commonly as neural network or Artificial Neural Network(ANN) is a computer system modeled on the human brain and nervous system.

Neural networks process information in a similar way the human brain does. The network is composed of a large number of highly interconnected processing elements(neurones) working in parallel to solve a specific problem.

So how does this Neural networks work? They learn by example. According to a research paper that Christos Stergiou and Dimitrios Siganos of Imperial College London wrote-- "They cannot be programmed to perform a specific task."

This is perhaps why the bug fix didn't work properly.

Yelp, however, had a good laugh about it too.

yelp image

This is what happens when man-made technology fails at man-made inventions.

Someone please Yelp, Yelp!
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram