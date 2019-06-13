Yemeni Man Gets a (Virtual) Reality Check and the Reactions are Priceless
A man in Yemen was so panic- struck by his first VR Experience that he started screaming and jumping before scampering off the scene in in fright.
VR has reached Yemen | Image credit: News18
Things got a bit too real for a man from Yemen experiencing a Virtual Reality simulation for the first time. A video showing the man hopping around in his chair before bouncing out of it has gone viral on social media.
The video shared online by Russia Today (RT) shows a group of people viewing something using virtual reality headsets. However, one man was so panic- struck by what he was seeing that he started screaming and jumping before scampering off the scene in sheer panic.
VR simulation has arrived in #Yemen, and the reactions are priceless. What do you think they saw? pic.twitter.com/WHYm0TdgEy— RT (@RT_com) June 10, 2019
The man seems to be relieved to have taken off the VR headset even as his reaction evoked laughter from the crowd.
“VR simulation has arrived in #Yemen, and the reactions are priceless. What do you think they saw?” RT said in a tweet, which has since been shared and liked thousands of times.
“I don't know what they saw. But it's glorious to see a video coming out of Yemen of happy, smiling and joyous faces.
It's beautiful. So whatever they saw, I hope they enjoyed it, they deserve a break. A big break and all the happieness in the world. God bless Yemen xXx,” read one comment.
I don't know what they saw. But it's glorious to see a video coming out of Yemen of happy, smiling and joyous faces. It's beautiful. So whatever they saw, I hope they enjoyed it, they deserve a break. A big break and all the happieness in the world. God bless Yemen xXx— (っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ rymo ♥ Ⓥ (@MarymoBelfast) June 10, 2019
“Maybe they seen western governments actually showing some humanity,” another person said.
Maybe they seen western governments actually showing some humanity— Keith (@keithy1317) June 10, 2019
