Yemeni Man Gets a (Virtual) Reality Check and the Reactions are Priceless

A man in Yemen was so panic- struck by his first VR Experience that he started screaming and jumping before scampering off the scene in in fright.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 13, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
Yemeni Man Gets a (Virtual) Reality Check and the Reactions are Priceless
VR has reached Yemen | Image credit: News18
Things got a bit too real for a man from Yemen experiencing a Virtual Reality simulation for the first time. A video showing the man hopping around in his chair before bouncing out of it has gone viral on social media.

The video shared online by Russia Today (RT) shows a group of people viewing something using virtual reality headsets. However, one man was so panic- struck by what he was seeing that he started screaming and jumping before scampering off the scene in sheer panic.

The man seems to be relieved to have taken off the VR headset even as his reaction evoked laughter from the crowd.

“VR simulation has arrived in #Yemen, and the reactions are priceless. What do you think they saw?” RT said in a tweet, which has since been shared and liked thousands of times.

“I don't know what they saw. But it's glorious to see a video coming out of Yemen of happy, smiling and joyous faces.

It's beautiful. So whatever they saw, I hope they enjoyed it, they deserve a break. A big break and all the happieness in the world. God bless Yemen xXx,” read one comment.

“Maybe they seen western governments actually showing some humanity,” another person said.

