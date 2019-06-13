Yemeni Man Gets a (Virtual) Reality Check and the Reactions are Priceless

Things got a bit too real for a man from Yemen experiencing a Virtual Reality simulation for the first time. A video showing the man hopping around in his chair before bouncing out of it has gone viral on social media.

The video shared online by Russia Today (RT) shows a group of people viewing something using virtual reality headsets. However, one man was so panic- struck by what he was seeing that he started screaming and jumping before scampering off the scene in sheer panic.

VR simulation has arrived in #Yemen, and the reactions are priceless. What do you think they saw? pic.twitter.com/WHYm0TdgEy — RT (@RT_com) June 10, 2019

The man seems to be relieved to have taken off the VR headset even as his reaction evoked laughter from the crowd.

“VR simulation has arrived in #Yemen, and the reactions are priceless. What do you think they saw?” RT said in a tweet, which has since been shared and liked thousands of times.

“I don't know what they saw. But it's glorious to see a video coming out of Yemen of happy, smiling and joyous faces.

It's beautiful. So whatever they saw, I hope they enjoyed it, they deserve a break. A big break and all the happieness in the world. God bless Yemen xXx,” read one comment.

“Maybe they seen western governments actually showing some humanity,” another person said.