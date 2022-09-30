Yes, Fish Can Play Football And Here's The Proof

We all have a soft corner for animals, right? Okay, at least the majority of us do have. And in the era of social media, we get to see a lot of different videos that make us wonder, how is this even possible?

We train our pets and slowly it becomes a ritual. Imagine training pets to a level where they start playing a sport. We are talking about a video in which a group of fish is playing football. Yes, you read that right

While sharing the video, the user wrote, “Man trains his fish to play football.”

In the video shared on Twitter’s The Independent in a wildlife viral series, several fish are seen playing football underwater. The fish were divided into teams properly, and they were seen scoring great goals one after the other. First, the two fish continued to play football with each other, pushing the ball with their mouths and reaching the goal. The fish brought the ball to the goal not once, but several times. The surface of the aquarium itself looked like a football field.

Man trains his fish to play football pic.twitter.com/8kIGjChdDy — The Independent (@Independent) September 29, 2022

Netizens have loved the clip and it has received over 6,000 views.

Ever seen a load of fish playing football? 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/WnsAsnaXzs — LADbible (@ladbible) March 4, 2020

A similar video went viral a few years ago and netizens were shocked then as well. While sharing the video the user wrote, “Ever seen a load of fish playing football?” Over 65,000 people have seen this video and a few filled the comments section with their thoughts.

